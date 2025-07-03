Everything that has happened on season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami till now

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami, which returns to Bravo, pushes friendships to their boundaries. The sunshine in the 305 continues as families expand and luxury reaches new heights for the housewives. The women are putting the heat on again.

Ad

The Real Housewives of Miami cast worked out their disagreements at the reunion the last time, and almost everyone came to some sort of agreement. The season trailer, released on April 30, 2025, showed breakups, a new housewife, and a lot of drama to look forward to this season.

The seventh season of The Real Housewives of Miami started airing on June 11, 2025, featuring Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, and Julia Lemigova. This season also introduced Stephanie Shojaee. The typical blend of glitz, travel, and drama has fans thrilled.

Ad

Trending

What has happened on The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 so far

Ad

So far, only four episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 have been released. The entire season consists of 18 episodes in total, so there's still a lot to happen.

On The Real Housewives of Miami, Alexia Nepola revealed her husband, Todd, had unexpectedly filed for divorce after secretly moving out of their home. She shared that he had been gradually removing his belongings for a month before making his departure in front of her son Frankie.

Ad

Episode 1: MIA Back in Action

Tensions flared between Larsa and Lisa after Lisa's boyfriend, Jody, was spotted spending time with Larsa's ex, Marcus Jordan. Larsa confronted Lisa about the encounter, accusing her of being disloyal.

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova announced they adopted two young boys, aged 1.5 and three years old. The couple shared their joyful update during a Zoom call with the other women.

Larsa also opened up to her mother about her split from Marcus, explaining she ended the relationship because his behavior no longer aligned with her values. She revealed Marcus had sent her negative messages and that her children had encouraged the breakup.

Ad

This episode of The Real Housewives of Miami concluded with lingering tension between Larsa and Lisa, as the latter cryptically told Larsa, "The whole world knows what you are," leaving their conflict unresolved.

Episode 2: Miami Takes Milan

Ad

Alexia Nepola confronted her complicated relationship with soon-to-be-ex Todd, revealing he's been controlling and manipulative throughout their marriage. During a girls' dinner, she admitted she was finally ready to move forward with their divorce.

Tensions between Larsa and Lisa reached new heights during Milan Fashion Week, where both attended Phillip Plein's show. Larsa ended up insulting Lisa's boyfriend, Jody, calling him "a psycho," while Lisa criticized Larsa's insensitive comments about her father's ICU hospitalization.

Ad

Julia opened up to Alexia about her fractured friendship with Guerdy on The Real Housewives of Miami, revealing cold texts exchanged after Martina's health crisis forced cruise plan changes. The episode ended with Lisa establishing boundaries with Larsa. With Alexia embracing single life, Julia navigating friend drama, and the Larsa-Lisa feud escalating.

Episode 3: Worst wedding Ever

Ad

The episode kicked things off with an emotional Alexia and Todd highlight reel, right before the bomb dropped: they were getting divorced. In this episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, Marysol and Steve's courthouse wedding brought the cast together, but the celebration quickly turned dramatic.

While the newlyweds enjoyed their motorcycle ride to matrimony, tensions flared between Julia and Guerdy over conflicting accounts of a controversial cruise trip. Meanwhile, Larsa stirred controversy by showing the women a photo of Lisa's boyfriend Jody, implying suspicious behavior in Milan, though her accusations fell flat.

Ad

With Lisa absent due to her father's passing, Larsa's timing drew criticism. Adriana also confronted Julia about feeling excluded from her adoption news, though they reconciled when Adriana offered to host a baby shower.

The episode balanced heartfelt moments—like Lisa grieving her estranged father and Marysol's emotional wedding vows—with explosive fights, proving RHOM's drama remained unmatched. With friendships fracturing and secrets spilling, the season showed no signs of slowing down.

Ad

Episode 4: Boogers and Birkins

Stephanie and Alexia from RHOM (Image via Instagram/@alexiae_says and stephshojaee)

Season 7 episode 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami saw the explosive debut of Stephanie Shojaee. She immediately ruffled feathers by bluntly telling Alexia she shouldn't "dig through the trash" regarding her estranged husband, Todd.

Ad

Lisa confronted Larsa's contradictory accounts of Milan after learning from Marysol and Alexia about Larsa's photo incident with Jody. The feud intensified when Lisa revealed Larsa had argued with her during her father's wake, screaming:

"My dad was dead and dying and she didn't give a f*ck!"

Meanwhile, Larsa doubled down with a friend's testimony supporting her version.

The Guerdy-Julia feud continued as Julia sent a half-hearted apology text (ignored by Guerdy), while Guerdy confided in her husband about feeling "violated" by the drink-throwing incident.

Ad

Guerdy discussed the incident with her husband, Russell Abraira, saying:

“She violated … she violated me in front of the girls for their entertainment.”

Kiki dropped the season's biggest bombshell by revealing Guerdy was the one who told Lisa about Larsa's behind-her-back comments, proving no secret was safe in Miami.

With Stephanie stirring the pot in The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa and Lisa's war escalating, and Alexia possibly reconciling with Todd against her friends' wishes, the season's alliances are shifting dramatically. As Lisa tearfully exited the shower over her unresolved grief, one thing became clear: these Miami women play for keeps.

Ad

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET and streams on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author KD Know More