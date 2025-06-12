"I was blindsided" — The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia reveals how Todd abruptly ended their marriage

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 premiered on June 11, 2025, and began by revisiting Alexia and Todd Nepola’s yacht wedding celebration. However, the focus quickly shifted to their unexpected split, which happened just two years later.

In the premiere, Alexia shared the emotional story of how Todd ended their marriage without warning, beginning with what seemed like a normal date night and ending with an empty house. While talking to Marysol Patton and Julia Lemigova about the divorce, the topic shifted to whether they had discussed it before.

“No, never. There was no fight. There was no nothing. That’s why it’s so painful and, like, I feel, like, so betrayed ... I was blindsided,” Alexia replied.

According to Alexia, Todd had already secured another apartment and had slowly been removing things from their home. She only realised what was happening after returning home and finding that he and his daughter had moved out.

The episode also showed how Alexia’s son Frankie had witnessed the move and informed her. While she and Todd briefly discussed the possibility of couple’s therapy, she soon received a call from her lawyer confirming that Todd had filed for divorce.

Alexia opens up about Todd’s sudden exit and divorce filing in The Real Housewives of Miami

As Alexia recalled during the cast’s sit-down conversation, her relationship with Todd had not shown any clear signs of trouble before he left. She told the group that they had gone on an “amazing” date night the evening before the split, and by the next day, she came home to find the house empty.

“He moved out of my house, of our house, with Frankie there,” she explained.

The Real Housewives of Miami star said Todd had already obtained the keys to another apartment a month earlier and had been removing personal belongings, including shampoo, without her knowledge. She shared that she felt confused and overwhelmed when she discovered what had happened. Her son Frankie was the one who informed her that Todd had left.

Alexia said that she and Todd continued to talk for a few days after he moved out, and they even discussed attending couple’s therapy. But the situation changed when her attorney called to tell her that Todd had officially filed for divorce. According to Alexia, there had been no discussions or fights that could have led to this outcome.

The women asked if she believed there was still a chance to reconcile. Alexia admitted that she wished she could undo everything and fix things with Todd, saying she had only ever wanted to be happy with him.

Despite the split, The Real Housewives of Miami couple Alexia and Todd later reconciled and are now together

Later in The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 premiere episode, viewers saw Alexia explain to Marysol and Lisa that she and Todd had reunited. Marysol expressed surprise that she had learned about the reconciliation from the press. Alexia said she had not told anyone because she was hesitant, but she clarified that she was not embarrassed about it.

“It’s hard not to give Todd another chance. And it’s hard not to see Todd or talk to Todd when I’m in love with him,” she shared in a confessional.

She added that Todd initially filed for divorce, thinking he could end things completely, but within a few weeks, he realised he could not move on. Alexia said that neither has “been able to move on.” She also told Larsa Pippen that while they were working on the relationship, she was still upset about how he left.

“He’s a coward. I mean, I’m not gonna take away from that,” she stated.

At that point, the couple had not yet discussed the divorce proceedings. Alexia admitted she was avoiding that conversation, fearing it might start another argument. She told The Real Housewives of Miami producers that both of them were “tiptoeing and walking on eggshells.” As of March 2025, they are officially divorced but still together as an unmarried couple.

Watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, currently streaming on Bravo and Peacock.

