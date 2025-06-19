"Deserves a raise"— The Real Housewives of Miami fans praise production for putting Lisa and Larsa in the same car amidst feud

In The Real Housewives of Miami season 7, episode 2, which aired on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the cast was in Milan, Italy. While traveling from one location to another, Larsa Pippen, her son, and Lisa Hochstein, along with her boyfriend Jody, were in one car.

En route, Larsa and Lisa discussed the argument they had during Jody's birthday party, and Lisa recalled the RHOM star calling her boyfriend "cheap" at his event.

Fans online reacted to the conversation and praised the production for putting them in the same car. One person wrote on X:

"The producer who booked this tiny van for Lisa and Larsa with seats facing each other deserves a raise and a promotion."

"Whichever member of #RHOM production hired the same Milan car service for Lisa and Larsa to ride in after their huge blowout deserves a raise. That was a perfect setup and a disastrous conversation between the two," a fan commented.

"Production was shady!! Production said - we will have one camera crew - so it’s the same plane and transportation," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 called Larsa and Lisa "insufferable":

"This Larsa vs Lisa fight is housewives best. Both make valid points. Both are insufferable. *chefs kiss*" a person wrote.

"Thank you, Preston! It is not Larsa’s business to voice her opinion on Lisa’s father to Lisa. Even if the point is valid, you don’t say that. Anyone knows that; it’s too far," a fan commented.

"I’m sorry but if there’s one thing about larsa it’s that she will SAY it. Her telling Lisa that she shouldn’t have gone to Milan if her dad only had a week to live…how can you not stan??" a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 further said:

"Jody literally sat there listening to Larsa sh*t talk his partner during her walk and also witnessed the way she was acting. Why tf would he want Lisa to be friends with Larsa? Also I’d need to cool down after having to keep my composure through that… Y’all are REACHING," a person wrote.

"Production putting Lisa and Larsa in the same car from the airport…oooo I love Miami," a fan commented.

What happened between Larsa and Lisa in The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episode 2?

In The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episode 2, Larsa and Lisa found themselves in the same car on their way to a fashion show where Larsa's son, Preston, was set to walk the ramp.

Lisa remarked on how mature it was of them to travel together despite their conflict. She inquired if it was her son's first time walking the ramp and referred to Larsa as a "show mom." Larsa said that she had four kids and was an entrepreneur, responding that Lisa's remarks were hurtful.

In reply, Lisa recounted how Larsa had called Jody "cheap" at his birthday party. Jody also remembered the incident, stating that he had been kind to Larsa, only for her to speak negatively about him.

Larsa assured Jody that it was fine for him to be friends with Marcus Jordan, her ex-boyfriend, and explained that they had chosen him. She added that she had chosen Lisa over everyone else for 15 years, while Lisa told The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 cast member that they should keep their emotions in check.

Larsa said that as a woman, she could never be friends with someone who was publicly "bashing" another woman, while Jody said that he couldn't avoid his friends. Larsa grew upset and told him to kiss Marcus Jordan's "a**" if he felt so connected to them.

"He's not your friend. He's using you to get to me," she added.

Tune in next Wednesday to watch episode 3 of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 on Bravo.

