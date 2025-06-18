⁠"1000% right!"— Next Gen NYC fans praise Kandi Burruss's daughter Riley for confronting Charlie

Bravo's Next Gen NYC season 1 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The segment saw reality star Kandi Burruss's daughter, Riley Burruss, confront Charlie Zakkour about his behavior towards her, and trying to paint her as the "scary" one to the cast's white female friends.

As Charlie claimed that Riley was rude and scary to some of his friends and Riley denied how Charlie recalled the incident. She broke down in tears when Charlie said that the Bravo celebrity "accosted" her, but continued to put her point forward and tell the male cast member that stereotypes such as being scary were something she had to deal with daily as a young Black woman.

Fans online reacted to the conversation and praised Riley for confronting Charlie.

"Charlie did not act like that when Gia and Ariana confronted him. Riley is a 1000% right!" one person wrote on X.

"this is like a textbook example of a microagression… we saw the clip. there was no sass, no scariness, and no blaccent in anything riley said to that girl…" a fan commented.

"Charlie knows exactly what and how he was doing it. Riley actually handled this REALLY well. As for the scary comment, I believe she was being called “scared” — but, it doesn’t take any from the overall issue of how she’s portrayed. I’m proud of how she expressed herself," a tweet read.

Fans of Next Gen NYC season 1 were proud of Riley.

"I am so beyond proud of Riley in this moment. If you haven't been there, you can't understand how extremely difficult it is to speak up for yourself and advocate for yourself in these types of situations surrounded by primarily white people. Kudos to Riley, a thousand times over!" a person wrote.

"Love Riley!!! … I liked that the show actually provided the full scene of them outside the bar to show how Charlie’s description of the night was wrong. Also loved Ava’s support to Riley! Charlie has to go!!!!" a fan commented.

"….get Riley off this show before yall piss me off she doesn’t deserve this behavior. We are not going to sit here and watch grown a** men play victim while stereotyping a black girl," a tweet read.

Fans of Next Gen NYC season 1 further said:

"I knew it would only take matter of time before Charlie would do this. Riley did nothing wrong and she’s the furthest thing from aggressive. Dismissing Riley’s experience, talking about “don’t make this a racial issue” is ignorant as heck," a person wrote.

"They made Riley cry?! We ride at dawn! Charlie trying to paint Riley like the scary, angry black girl. He’s a disgusting, disrespectful, ignorant jerk who needs to go!" a fan commented.

"It's not extra for me!"— Riley claps back at Charlie in Next Gen NYC season 1 episode 3

In Next Gen NYC season 1 episode 3, Riley and Charlie found themselves in a heated argument, with Riley saying Charlie had disappeared the previous night from the club without telling anyone.

The latter said he asked Dylan to tell the group, and also claimed that Riley was mad at the girl Charlie was with. The female Next Gen NYC star said she wasn't mad, and Charlie claimed that "it was on camera."

As Charlie narrated the incident to the rest of the Next Gen NYC cast, and stated that Riley had confronted the girl about being there with him but not introducing herself to Riley. However, the female cast member said that was not how the events of the night unfolded.

When Charlie said that Riley had "accosted" the woman, the latter broke down in tears, noting that the cast always did that and tried to portray her as "scary," especially towards "random white girls." She said it was rude and disrespectful, and Charlie said he didn't think his being white was relevant. He also stated that he felt some aspects of the conversation were "extra."

"It's not extra for me," she said.

Ava supported Riley and said that these were "specific nuances" that some of the other Next Gen NYC cast members didn't have to think about, and Charlie apologized for his behavior.

Fans online reacted to Riley standing up for herself and confronting Charlie, and praised her.

Episodes of Next Gen NYC air every Tuesday on Bravo.

