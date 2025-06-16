"I speak my truth" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli Ferrell on airing her divorce from Chuvalo Mark Ferrell on TV

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's newest cast member Kelli Ferrell, in her debut season of the Bravo show, has been vocal about her divorce from Chuvalo Mark Ferrell and the impact it has had on her four daughters. In an interview with People on May 11, 2025, Kelli reflected on her divorce being aired on TV and her commitment to being open and honest about her and her ex-husband's fallout.

"The only thing that I can say to that is I speak my truth no matter what that looks like. So if it's something that is shared or talked about, I know for me that I'm always telling my truth and sharing my story and my experiences," Kelli said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star clarified that she was not bothered about her ex-husband's reaction to their divorce drama being televised. Moreover, she mentioned that now that she was not in touch with Chuvalo, she would not know how he felt about their history being discussed on national television.

Kelli then stated that if "someone doesn't want to hear those things," then she should have been treated "a lot better," taking a dig at her relationship with her ex-husband.

Kelli and Chuvalo filed for divorce in 2022 after being married for 11 years. It was officially confirmed two years later in 2024. The former couple share three daughters: Chance, Chasiti, and Chelsi. Kelli's oldest daughter, Chloe, is from a previous relationship.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kelli Ferrell reflects on discussing her divorce drama with her eldest daughter

In an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, viewers saw Kelli have a noteworthy discussion with her eldest daughter, Chloe, in which they spoke about Chuvalo. Chloe opened up about her estranged stepfather and the impact the divorce had on her life.

Kelli recalled the conversation, saying it was "healing" for her and her daughter. Although it allowed her the opportunity to hear how her daughter genuinely felt, she was surprised to see how "open and honest" Chloe was with the cameras around.

"But again, that's a part of her healing journey as well," Kelli noted.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fame added that they both knew the conversation had the potential of helping people watching at home. Consequently, it was important for her to document her story in the show.

Kelli shared that she often received feedback from viewers who saw the divorce discussions on their screens. She confessed that it helped her in several ways because there was "no Bible and no workbook to being a parent, and especially a parent going through divorce."

The Bravo star further noted that she knew she had to be her "authentic self," when she signed up for reality TV. Consequently, she felt that her conversation with her daughter naturally "transpired." Moreover, she was "grateful" for having the opportunity to "share that experience with the world."

The discussion which was featured in an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, began when Kelli received an article about her legal battles regarding her divorce settlement with her ex-husband. Chloe, who had not spoken to her stepfather, found one statement troubling. It said that Chuvalo was "focused on his family and his girls."

"I don't know why he keeps saying 'the four kids.' He's not trying to get custody of me. He just wants the other girls. He doesn't care for me," she expressed.

Kelli tried to comfort her by saying that was not the case, but Chloe refused to believe otherwise. She stated that she had "kind of just accepted it and moved on."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET only on Bravo.

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More