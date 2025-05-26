"Acting so childish"— The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans react to Shamea fighting with Drew for calling her a "lapdog"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 12, titled, The Frack is Back, saw Shamea and Drew get into an argument after Shamea confronted the latter for calling her a "lapdog."

Drew recalled the new full-time cast member twisting her words in the past while passing on information regarding who was paying for Drew's son's college, and said she turned something positive into something negative. However, the RHOA season 16 cast member apologized, but Shamea wasn't ready to listen to her.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 commented on Shamea's behavior towards Drew online.

"Shamea is acting so childish....her and Kelli don't got no real beef with Drew and they acting like mean girls towards her," one person wrote on X.

"This scene solidified for me that Drew and Angela are the MVP’s this season. They carried the scene while Shamea was barking like a Yorkshire," a fan commented.

"Notice Shamea arguing with Drew and her "best friend" who has fake beef with Drew is on mute. Shamea would hv def said something on Porsha s behalf. Glad she learned that girl isn't her friend," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 reacted to Shamea barking like a dog at the dinner table.

"Once Shamea started barking to cause deflection, I lost immediate interest. This is such childish behavior. Kudos to Drew holding her own in that scene," a fan commented.

"Shamea, its a chop for this table tussle with Drew, why are you barking and turning away? you could’ve carried the bit for maybe 30 seconds but the turn away made it flop. on top of it already being childish as hell. point for Drew," a person wrote.

"Shamea really you sitting there barking like a fool I don’t know why Brit doesn’t know anything better why take them to a country club I know better and I can’t afford to go to one (in my mind)," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 further said:

"Shamea has a right to defend herself from the lapdog allegations but she really needs to stop with the barking," a person wrote.

"The fight between Shamea and Drew was out of left field. Shamea does lapdog things but gets upset when people call her such. I'm pretty sure Drew isn't the first person to refer to her as a lapdog," a fan commented.

"She is a lapdog"— Drew doubles down on her claim about Shamea in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16

In The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 12, Shamea confronted Drew for calling her a lapdog, and said it was uncalled for since she thought they were "good." Drew told the cast member that they were good until Shamea twisted her words about what she had said about paying for PJ's education.

In a confessional, Drew explained why she still stood by the comment she made and said that Shamea didn't have the "same energy" for Porsha or the other cast members. The producers asked if Drew still believed the comment to be true, and the RHOA star said:

"She is a lapdog."

However, at the event, Drew apologized to The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 cast member for calling her names. She said that while she didn't mean to hurt Shamea, she was hurt. In response, Shamea told Drew that she could kiss her "a**," and Drew asked her to listen to her.

Shamea didn't want to listen to the season 16 star and called her reasoning "bullsh*t." When Drew continued to try to explain, Shamea barked at the table, imitating a dog.

Fans of RHOA season 16 commented on the feud online and sided with Drew Sidora.

Episodes of RHOA season 16 can be streamed on Peacock.

