“Acts juvenile”- The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans criticize Shamea for supporting Porsha over Angela

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 9 was released on May 4. The episode documented Porsha and Angela making up after fighting in a previous episode. It was about Porsha's comments on Angela's husband, Charles. She said Charles was a cheater and it was easy to sleep with him. She also said that she could sleep with him if she wanted.

Ad

Angela took offense to the comment and confronted Porsha, the latter apologized and they even made up. But Angela didn't like the fact that Shamea didn't call out her friend, Porsha, when she was clearly in the wrong, making such a comment.

Angela's grievance with Shamea was that as a married woman she should've understood that what Porsha was saying was not right.

In the most recent episode, Angela and Shamea tried resolving their beef in a one-on-one conversation. While the former held the latter accountable for inaction, Shamea said she didn't want any part of Angela's argument with Porsha so she stayed out.

Ad

Trending

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta came to X to criticize Shamea for not speaking up against Porsha.

"I'm most disappointed in Shamea, as I had the most high hopes for her. She will never live up to her full-potential being attached to Porsha. People don't realize how much the people closest to you influence you! Shamea acts juvenile sometimes & like Porsha, it's unbecoming," a fan said.

Ad

The Tweet above (Image via X/@stormyhaze1)

"I hate people like Shamea that don’t hold their friends accountable when they’re wrong. She’s a yes man," said another.

Ad

"Shamea’s stock is dropping faster than Porsha’s accountability. The ‘Porsche’ shade? Petty. And then dodging blame for enabling Porsha in that Charles convo? Girl, be serious," added a third.

"Shamea and the way she aligns herself with Porsha’s ridiculous behavior is disappointing," wrote another.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta criticized Shamea for siding with Porsha and for not speaking up against her.

Ad

"Angela isn’t wrong and Shamea would not be ok if Porsha said that about her husband," an X user wrote.

"I need Shamea to wake up after watching herself this season. She has too much personality to act like Porsha’s flunky all the time," another user wrote.

"Shamea is being willfully obtuse. She knows why Angela is upset and why any married woman would be upset with what was said. She’s letting her slip show…," commented one.

Ad

"So Shamea is trying to act like she’s about women’s empowerment but when the cameras are down is the one throwing out rumors about Angela and Charles then reaches out to Angela like she’s concerned. I like you girl but I’m side eyeing you," wrote another.

The conversation between Shamea and Angela on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 9

Ad

In The Real Housewives of Atlanta, when Shamea and Angela sat down for a conversation, the former mentioned the text that the latter had sent and stated that she didn't know how she hurt Angela.

"Your best friend says to you, 'I should f*ck her husband'," said Angela, referring to Porsha's comment.

She added that she was looking to Shamea as a married woman to check Porsha. Shamea said that both Porsha and Angela were going at each other the night it happened.

Ad

She said Porsha was just "talking sh*t" adding that she wasn't saying what she said was right but it wasn't her fight to be had.

Ad

Angela then brought up how Shamea was laughing when that was being said on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In her defense, Shamea said that she laughed because it was a funny comment and also explained how she often laughed in the most serious moments.

The ladies eventually parted on the agreement that there was no point continuing the argument.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 come out on Sundays, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More