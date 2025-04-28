The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 8 recap: Porsha hosts a cowboy dinner as she gets accused by Angela

The Real Housewives of Atlanta released its latest episode on April 27, 2025. The latest season of the American reality television series premiered on March 9 of the same year. It focuses on the lives of Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Shamea Morton, and Angela Oakley, with Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore appearing as friends of the housewives.

In the previous episode, Porsha told the ladies that she planned a trip to Nashville in the spirit of Cowboy Carter. Drew met up with Brit to talk about her past as a cam girl. She then had to face Ralph in a divorce court battle. Brit revealed to the camera that she was ready to move on.

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta saw Drew Sidora crash Porsha Williams' Nashville birthday trip. Shamea got emotional after opening up about her past. Porsha hosted a cowboy dinner for the cast, which ended with a bombshell as Angela told the producers that says she heard Porsha say, “I should f*ck Charles.”

What happened in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 8?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast gathered in Nashville for the second day of events. As Porsha's birthday was being celebrated, Drew showed up uninvited. Shamea took a break to attend to her daughter's doctor's appointment and expressed gratitude for her husband's support. Meanwhile, Angela had a conversation with Cynthia, trying to explain why she had reached out to Drew.

Drew considered not attending the event in Nashville at first, but decided to make an effort since she had known Porsha for a long time.

"I mean, somebody's gotta make the effort. And I'm just looking, hopefully, to have some resolve and move past it," said Drew in a confessional.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta prepared for their morning cocktail hour. Porsha initially stayed behind with Shamea, discussing her frustration with Angela's actions of inviting Drew. However, when Porsha joined the group, she hugged and welcomed Drew. The ladies then boarded a van to attend bartending school and participate in a whiskey tasting.

During the ride, Shamea shared a personal story about her past, revealing that her first marriage had been abusive. Later, everyone gathered for Porsha’s Cowboy Dinner. Drew tried to talk to Porsha, asking if she was truly okay with her attending the birthday trip. Porsha responded with "you straight," which prompted Drew to leave the dinner early.

Porsha later revealed that her frustration stemmed from a recent phone call, where she learned that her ex, Dennis, had been filming with Drew. This news upset Porsha, as Dennis and she had discussed boundaries. Porsha explained to Cynthia that her anger wasn't just about Drew or Angela, but about feeling overwhelmed by her personal situation.

"Dennis is the one who was obligated to me. He is the one who has made an agreement with me [on] how we would behave as co-parents," Porsha added on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After the birthday dinner concluded on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, some of the housewives gathered by the pool while Angela went to her room. Angela later claimed in front of the producers that she overheard Porsha making comments about her and her husband, including a statement about sleeping with him.

Angela secretly recorded a video from her window, but it didn't capture the alleged comment. Porsha denied making any negative comments, but Brit and Kelli recalled hearing Porsha make different statements.

