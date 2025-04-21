“Some go a little bit wronger than others”— The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli Ferrell dishes on Kenya and Brit’s fight

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is ongoing, with new episodes coming out every Sunday. While the season is gaining a lot of traction because of its unique storyline, its stars come to interviews to give their take on the happenings of the season.

In one such interview, with Parade, published on April 20, The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie, Kelli Ferrell, commented on the ongoing fight between Kenya Moore and Brit Eady. While she didn't pick a specific side, her inclination towards one of the two was clear when she said:

"Some go a little bit 'wronger' than others, and it’s unfortunate."

The feud between Kenya and Brit sparked off after the former revealed explicit pictures of the latter at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa event. That happened because, prior to the event, Brit had talked about having a pistol in her car multiple times, something Kenya thought was said as a threat.

More on what The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli Ferrell said about Kenya and Brit's fight

After the loud fight between The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore dramatically exited the season, ending her role on the coveted franchise forever. When the interviewers at Parade asked Kelli for her take on the situation, she said,

"Two wrongs don't make a right."

Alluding to her favor of either of the two, Kelli added that one was a bit "wronger" than the other, and that was unfortunate. She said that "it is what it is," and added that after the dynamic between the two of them transpired, she thought viewers could see the dynamic between the rest of the group, too.

What Kelli Ferrell shared about her experience while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta came as a mix of both veteran housewives of the franchise and newbies, which added new plots to the original storyline. Kelli Ferrell came in as one of the newbies, so Parade rightfully asked her what her experience was like shooting for the franchise for the first time.

"The cameras don’t turn off," she said.

She added that one didn't get to pick and choose what was shown, as the show was a mixture of both good and bad moments of the housewives' lives. She called it the "biggest surprise." She further stated that the cameras were rolling as soon as they woke up and kept rolling till they went to bed.

Kelli also spoke about The Real Housewives of Atlanta's trip to Grenada. She called the trip "amazing" and stated that they did so much and had the best time.

She also spoke about her close ties with her co-star Shamea Morton. Singing her friend's praises, Kelli appreciated Shamea's roles of a mother, wife, and friend. She further added:

"We've been able to connect on such a deeper level outside the show."

Lastly, she was asked if there was any advice she would give herself before she started filming the show. Kelli asked herself to stand on how she felt and not bother about what the seven other women had to say about her.

For more updates on Kelli Ferrell, fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can follow her official Instagram account, @whoiskelli.

