Next Gen NYC: Release date, cast, and more explored

Next Gen NYC follows a group of twentysomethings, including the children of reality stars, as they make their way through New York City in Bravo's new reality series. Along with several newcomers, the cast of the upcoming series Next Gen NYC includes Brooks Marks, Gia Giudice, Riley Burruss, and Ariana Biermann. All of the famous parents will also make an appearance or two.

Next Gen NYZ is scheduled to air on Bravo on June 3, 2025, at 9 p.m. The show promises a lot of drama, glamor, and espresso martinis as they leave their parents' shadows and leave their own lasting impressions.

Next Gen NYC changed its title from 'Making It Manhattan' before its debut. The show will look at how the Gen Z cast establishes their careers in fashion and tries to make a name for themselves without their famous family names.

Next Gen NYC teaser looks packed with drama

Next Gen NYC's premise is fairly similar to the majority of Bravo's reality series. The distinction is that this time, the young adults being followed by the cameras are not housewives or working in the service sector.

The 10 cast members will try to make their way through life in the Big Apple, some of whom are the children of current and previous Real Housewives, while the rest are influencers and other Manhattan up-and-comers.

One brunch, split, and impulsive choice at a moment. Next Gen NYC chronicles a complex network of friends thrust into the spotlight, or at least close enough for decent lighting, as they stumble into adulthood, according to the press release.

Brooks wishes his mother for her birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post

Brooks and his mother appear to remain as close as they were on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. In the preview of Next Gen NYC, you see Brooks say he and his mother, Meredith Marks, "have a tumultuous work relationship."

This show promises all the drama, pettiness, and fun moments that we have grown accustomed to from Bravo's unscripted series.

Georgia McCann observes, "This friend group is honestly a beautiful, hot mess."

Meet the cast

The TV show roster equally consists of well-known last names and up-and-coming ones. Among the prominent celebrities are Riley Burruss, daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta legend Kandi Burruss.

Since both of their mothers were cast members of RHOA, she and Ariana have been friends since childhood.

Ariana Biermann, daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak Biermann. Ariana is the first of her family to leave Atlanta but won't be moving to NYC by herself, as she will be joined by her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy.

Gia Giudice, eldest child of Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Gia chose not to enroll in law school right away after graduating. Brooks Marks, son of Meredith Marks of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

But unlike some of his co-stars, he did not grow up on the show.

Ava Dash, daughter of music mogul Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy. Model and influencer Emira D'Spain, nightlife mainstay Shai Fruchter, Georgia McCann, and cryptocurrency trader Charlie Zakkour complete the cast.

This show could be the Real Housewives for Zoomers right now, and it looks like it will deliver all the drama.

Catch Next Gen NYC on Bravo on June 3, 2025, at 9 p.m.

