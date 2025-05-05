Bravo's Next Gen NYC: Complete set of cast members explored

Next Gen NYC follows the young adult children of The Real Housewives and could be thought of as a spin-off of the iconic franchise. Featuring children of well-known Housewives and other socialites, the new Bravo series follows a group of friends as they manage their daily lives and occasionally complex personal lives in front of the cameras.

The cast includes New York-native influencers, children of the Real Housewives, celebrity kids, and a few newcomers. Bravo will debut Next Gen NYC on Tuesday, June 3, at 9/8c. New episodes will air Tuesdays at 9/8c and be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Meet the Next Gen NYC cast

Riley Burruss, daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Kandi Burruss, and Brooks Marks, son of Meredith Marks from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, will join Ariana Biermann and Gia Giudice on the show.

The cast also stars it-girl Georgia McCann, cryptocurrency trader Charlie Zakkour, model and influencer Emira D'Spain, and Ava Dash, daughter of music mogul Damon Dash. Shai Fruchter and Hudson McLeroy, Ariana's boyfriend, will also be on Next Gen NYC.

Many of these instantly identifiable faces have already made appearances in the public eye. Here is all the information you need to know about the Next Gen NYC cast.

Ariana Biermann

Ariana Biermann (Image via Bravo)

Ariana Biermann will appear on Next Gen NYC, but this isn't her first time on TV. She first appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where her mother, Kim Zolciak, was a cast member. Kim's second husband adopted Ariana Biermann. Additionally, her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, will also be featured on the show.

In addition to becoming a social media and reality star, Ariana is passionate about encouraging others and intends to start a streetwear brand.

Hudson McLeroy

Hudson Mcleroy (Image via Bravo)

Ariana's boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, will join her on the show as he attempts to succeed as an investor.

In 2024, Ariana gushed about Hudson on Instagram, stating:

"I can't imagine a life without you and our love."

The two had been dating for a while, and the show will follow them as they navigate their lives together in New York.

Gia Giudice

Gia Giudice (Image via Bravo)

Gia Giudice is a familiar face to any Housewives fan. If not, she is the daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice, stars of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Gia now focuses on her social media influence and recently started her own podcast, Casual Chaos With Gia.

Brooks Marks

Brooks Marks (Image via Bravo)

Brooks Marks is a rising fashion designer with his own athleisure line and is the son of RHOSLC star Meredith Marks. He also had his own mini-show, Growing Up Reality With Brooks Marks, where he conducted interviews with the children of other reality stars. In the trailer for Next Gen NYC, viewers get a glimpse of the dynamic between Brooks and his mother.

Riley Burruss

Riley Burruss (Image via Bravo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of Kandi Burruss, completes the Housewives family. Riley, an influencer with nearly a million Instagram followers, recently secured an internship and graduated from NYU. On Next Gen NYC, she is committed to leaving her mark according to her own standards.

Ava Dash

Ava Dash (Image via Bravo)

Ava is a full-time model based in New York City. She is the daughter of music conglomerate Damon Dash and Rachel Roy. Ava is working on her own path in the fashion world, balancing her career with her high-profile family background.

Emira D’Spain

Emira D'Spain (Image via Bravo)

Emira was born in Dubai, grew up in Dallas, attended NYU, and became the beauty director of Paper magazine. She is now a very successful model and content developer. According to Newsweek, she is set to become the first transgender cast member to appear full-time on a Bravo show.

Shai Fructer

Shai Fruchter (Image via Bravo)

Not much is known about Shai, but his biography on Bravo states that he was born and raised in China and Israel. He attended high school in the suburbs of New Jersey and currently resides in the East Village, where he is "finally free to explore creativity, romance, and the endless pursuit of authenticity."

Georgia McCann

Georgia McCann (Image via Bravo)

Georgia, according to Bravo, is a "fourth-generation New Yorker" who "fiercely defends the city’s artistic soul from developers and finance bros alike." She is also a creative strategist for events and brands.

Charlie Zakkour

Charlie Zakkour (Image via Bravo)

When it comes to financial men, Charlie is described by Bravo as a "crypto trader and private investor who’s been ruling NYC’s club scene since he was 14." He is also close to Ava Dash.

Watch Next Gen NYC on Peacock the day after its Bravo premiere on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

