Bravo's Love Hotel: Complete set of cast members explored

Bravo's new show Love Hotel premiered on Sunday, April 27, 2025, and brought together some fan favorites from The Real Housewives franchise. The new show put the Bravo celebrities in a luxurious getaway in hopes of finding true love. The Housewives were sent to the Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they interacted with a group of eligible bachelors, trying to win their hearts.

The four female cast members are Shannon Beador from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gizelle Byrant, and Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Luann De Lesseps from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

New episodes of Love Hotel are set to air every Sunday on Bravo and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Who will be on Bravo's Love Hotel?

1) Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby (Image via Getty)

According to Bravo's official press release, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is one of the stars of Love Hotel. She is ready to get over her divorce and back into the dating world. However, this time around, besides finding love, Ashley is hoping to get over her "self-described daddy issues."

Ashley had been married to Michael Darby for eight years before they split up. The reality star then had a brief relationship with Summer House alum Luke Galbranson before having a flirtatious relationship with Josh Gudenburr.

However, she will now be seen on the new Bravo show giving love another shot.

2) Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is also one of Love Hotel's stars. According to Bravo's press release, the reality star felt an emptiness in her house after her daughters left for college. She now has more time on her hands and no children to look after and the press release noted that she is looking to find love and start dating again.

Gizelle and her former husband Jamal Bryant were together from 2002 to 2009. While they briefly rekindled their relationship in 2019, things between them officially ended in 2021. She went on to date Summer House alum Jason Cameron in 2023 before it fizzled out a year later.

3) Shannon Storms Beador

Shannon Storms Beador (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador recently dealt with a very public and tumultuous breakup. According to the press release, she is ready to enter the world of casual dating and is looking to have fun. Additionally, she is open to having a serious relationship if the right person comes along for her.

During RHOC season 9, Shannon had completed 13 years of her marriage to David Beador. However, the two filed for divorce in 2017. She dated John Janssen in 2019 before eventually spitting in late 2022. While Shannon believed they were seemingly in a great place, she was blindsided by John’s decision to end the relationship.

4) Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps (Image via Getty)

Luann de Lesseps, who was part of The Real Housewives of New York City, went through two divorces being on the show. According to Bravo's official Love Hotel press release, Luann is optimistic and ready to date and find a serious relationship. She is hoping that her third relationship/marriage will turn out to be a successful one.

Luann got married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps in 1993. Fans watched their relationship fizz out on RHONY, and the pair eventually divorced in 2009.

She soon started dating Jacques Azoulay before breaking up and getting married to her second husband, Tom D'Agostino Jr., in 2016. However, her second marriage ended in 2017.

