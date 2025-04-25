Love Hotel season 1: Release date, teaser, what to expect, and more

Bravo’s new dating show, Love Hotel, will feature familiar faces from Real Housewives. The eight-episode series stars Shannon Storms Beador, Luann de Lesseps, Ashley Darby, and Gizelle Bryant as they get another shot at love.

Ad

The show is hosted by actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster, who plays the “Love Concierge” helping them find romance.

Love Hotel's first episode will premiere on Bravo on April 27, 2025, at 9 p.m. The show will have eight episodes in total and will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

Love Hotel release dates and times

Below is the release schedule for different regions:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Air Time Date Eastern (ET) 9 :00 PM April 27 , 2025 Central (CT) 8:00 PM April 27, 2025 Pacific (PT) 6:00 PM April 27, 2025 United Kingdomv (BST) 2:00 AM April 2 8, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 3:00 AM April 2 8, 2025 Australia (AEST) 11:00 AM April 2 8, 2025

Ad

Love Hotel teaser shows the Housewives get vulnerable

Ad

In the teaser, Joel describes the Housewives' love affairs as "more disaster movie than rom-com" and reassures them that their suitors are established and successful.

The show is going to be packed with romance, drama, and fun moments. But it's not just about the drama; it's about the potential for true happiness for the Housewives. The women will get to meet many eligible bachelors from all across the country. The Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, serves as the setting for Love Hotel.

Ad

"I can't believe I've been single for seven years and I don't wanna be with someone who doesn't make me happy." Luann shares.

These women are here to find love, and they're not shy to say it. The women will determine who will check in and who will check out, using the coveted Love Hotel key. At the end of their stay in paradise, the women must decide whether to leave the Love Hotel together or alone, as they entered. But nobody ever said love would be simple.

Ad

Meet the cast

Ad

Shannon, Gizelle, Ashley, and Luann are not new to dating on camera. All four were previously married and are now single following public breakups. Shannon is still recovering from a highly publicized breakup and is torn between enjoying herself and developing feelings. She is looking forward to playing the field, having fun, and maintaining an open heart.

Now that she is an empty nester, Gizelle is attempting to recall her identity beyond being a mother. She is preparing to put herself first now for a long time. Ashley is navigating life after her divorce while confronting her demons head-on—yes, she discusses her "daddy issues" on camera.

Ad

While Luann is searching for love, believing that the third time is the charm, after going through two divorces while she was a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. She intends to make this one the best one yet.

Cynthia Bailey from Real Housewives of Atlanta, who was on Ultimate Girls Trip with Luann, makes a short appearance later in the series.

While there are fancy settings like infinity pools and endless rosé, the show feels real. This time, the women aren’t chasing fame—they’re truly looking for love and connection.

Ad

Love Hotel seems to be more about celebrating the convoluted, humorous, and occasionally therapeutic journey to the destination than it is about finding the perfect happy endings.

Love Hotel premieres on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming next day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More