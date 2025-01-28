"Being a mean girl ages you"— Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant faces backlash from ex Jamal’s wife Karri Turner

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant appears to be in a spat with her ex Jamal’s wife, Karri Turner. The conflict surfaced during Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 14 in Panama. Cast members asked Bryant about physical comparisons between herself and Turner. The Real Housewives of Potomac star responded by stating she had met Turner in person and made the "not in my league" comment.

After the episode aired, Turner addressed these comments through a now-deleted Instagram post that The Bravo Shade Room later shared. She wrote:

"Put me at the Table where Women support other Women! Being a mean girl ages you honey and who has time for that when you can be living, loving, glowing[,] and aging gracefully[?] It's the glow for me … Drop a chair sis if you've got room at your table."

This exchange marked a shift from their earlier cordial interactions during the May 2024 engagement announcement.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant's 'not in my league' comment sparks response from Jamal's new wife

The relationship dynamics changed significantly throughout 2024. In May, Jamal Bryant shared news of his engagement to Dr. Turner on social media. The initial announcement received a positive response from Gizelle Bryant, who posted, "Congratulations! Very happy for you!" Turner acknowledged this with, "Thank you so much gorgeous."

The wedding took place on November 15, 2024, at Atlanta's Waldorf Astoria, marked by elaborate celebrations and social media coverage.

The situation remained stable until January 2025, when the Real Housewives of Potomac episode aired. During the filmed Panama trip, cast member Wendy Osefo brought up Jamal Bryant's marriage plans during a group breakfast. Karen Huger had missed the morning discussion due to taking extra rest after the previous night's dinner.

When she joined the group, she asked Osefo for updates about the morning's conversations. This led to the discussion about Bryant's relationship status.

Gizelle Bryant maintained her stance about the limited interactions between her daughters and Turner. She revealed Jamal shared the engagement news with their daughters during a dinner meeting, explaining they felt confused by the quick progression from friendship to engagement.

Gizelle's televised comments about Turner prompted a response through Instagram. The situation stems from long-standing family connections. Gizelle and Jamal Bryant's marriage lasted from 2002 to 2009.

During this time, they welcomed three daughters. Grace, now 20, and twins Angel and Adore, now 18, maintain relationships with both parents. Their initial split occurred while Jamal Bryant served as pastor of a Baltimore megachurch. The couple attempted reconciliation between 2019 and 2021.

During a 2020 interview with The Daily Dish, Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant discussed their continued commitment to civil rights activism despite their separation. The pandemic ultimately affected their reconnection efforts, with Gizelle Bryant attributing their second split to long-distance challenges.

Current status of relationships

Dr. Turner and Jamal Bryant's relationship moved quickly from engagement to marriage. The couple exchanged vows in a formal ceremony at Atlanta's Waldorf Astoria on November 15, 2024. Jamal marked the occasion with multiple social media posts, describing the union as "a fairytale and a dream that came true." He praised Turner as "the most brilliant and beautiful woman in the universe."

The day after the wedding, Gizelle Bryant appeared in public with fellow Real Housewives of Potomac cast members Ashley Darby, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Robyn Dixon. The Bryant daughters' involvement in wedding celebrations remains private.

Back on November 18, 2024, Gizelle Bryant also discussed her views on pastoral marriages in season 9 episode 7, stating she encouraged Jamal to remarry, believing religious leaders benefit from marital partnerships. She emphasized wanting him to maintain strong relationships with their daughters.

Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 16 will air on February 02, 2025.

