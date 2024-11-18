The Real Housewives Of Potomac season 9 episode 7 recap: Stacey confronts TJ, Gordon refuses to film with Inc.

Bravo's The Real Housewives Of Potomac is back with more drama as episode 7 of season 9 was released on November 17, 2024. The reality show, which premiered on October 6, follows the luxurious lifestyles of housewives living in Maryland.

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Stacey had a chat with TJ about the housewives questioning their relationship, Wendy celebrated her kids' graduation with her family, and Jassi hosted an event for her boyfriend, Darius, where Mia confronted Karen. Things heated at Mia's house when Gordon refused to film with her fiance, Inc.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's current season boasts a dynamic ensemble, including returning cast members Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Ashley Darby, Jacqueline Blake, and Dr. Wendy Osefo. This season welcomes newcomers Keiarna Stewart, Stacey Rusch, and Jassi Rideaux, who join the show's veteran cast.

Trending

What happened in The Real Housewives Of Potomac season 9 episode 7?

In the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Stacey confided in her boyfriend, TJ, about the other ladies questioning their relationship. TJ initiated the conversation to inquire about Stacey's mediation process. Stacey explained that she has a few appointments scheduled to finalize the division of assets and file for divorce.

TJ expressed his support for Stacey's decision to move forward with the divorce process. Stacey appreciated his patience and revealed in a confessional that she's eager to prioritize their relationship once her divorce is finalized.

Stacey then shared with TJ that the other ladies had expressed skepticism about their relationship during a recent girls' trip. They doubted TJ's sincerity, suggesting he might be deceiving Stacey. TJ remained unfazed, saying that he was willing to meet the ladies and prove them wrong.

"Guess what? They think they're making fun of us because I'm trying to follow God. They ain't making fun of you and me. They're making fun of God," stated TJ.

Wendy Osefo and her family celebrated a major milestone as her children, Kameron and Karter, graduated from pre-K and elementary school, respectively. Overcome with emotion, Wendy expressed her pride in her kids' accomplishments, reminiscing about the time they spent in her womb.

The Osefo family marked this special occasion with a celebration, which Wendy was eager to share with loved ones. She shared plans with her husband, Eddie, hoping to host a party and invite Eddie’s family.

All the ladies later joined Jassi's bash, where the host raised a toast to honor her boyfriend, Darius Williams, a three-time Super Bowl champion. She shared a heartfelt message about the importance of destiny and individual success. Jassi emphasized that what is meant for someone cannot be taken away, and she proudly dedicated the toast to Darius and the special men in her life.

Mia confronted Karen about spreading false information regarding her opioid addiction. Gizelle intervened, bringing the two together to discuss their issues. Karen clarified that Mia went to the hospital, not rehab, after an overdose.

"So when I hear that you are saying that I went to rehab, I'm like, I'm woman enough to say I was a rehab. I did not go to rehab, I overdosed," stated Mia.

Mia explained she discovered chiropractic care as a holistic approach to managing pain. Karen acknowledged her comments were hurtful but claimed she was responding to Mia's attacks.

Gizelle urged them to move past their differences. Karen expressed love and respect for Mia but warned she'd defend herself if necessary. In a confessional, Mia remained skeptical, suggesting Karen needed to reflect on her actions. Gizelle was optimistic about their progress, but Karen cautioned she'd still defend herself if provoked. The conversation ended with a tentative understanding.

After the party, The Real Housewives Of Potomac star Mia returned home to be greeted by her kids and fiance, Inc. Her ex and kids of her parents, Gordon came to visit them. Bothered to see Inc. near his kids, he explained that he was uncomfortable with cameras filming them, which irked Mia and Inc.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac airs on Sundays on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback