“Nooooobody cares ”— The Real Housewives of Potomac fans react to Karen talking about Gizelle’s relationship with Jamal

Episode 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 aired on November 17. Titled Hard Launch, Soft Landing, it documented the days before Karen went to court for her DUI hearing.

When Karen sat down with Gizelle and Ashley at the start of the episode, they brought up her upcoming court date. They asked her if it was a hearing or a trial, and Karen said she couldn't talk about it. In a The Real Housewives of Potomac confessional, Karen said she wanted to open up but the circumstances weren't letting her.

She then asked Gizelle how she felt about Jamal, her ex-husband, getting engaged again. Gizelle said she was okay with it. However, fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac thought that Karen only asked Gizelle because she wanted to deflect the topic from her DUI.

"Look how Karen just moves on to someone else’s mess. Girl nooooobody cares about Jamal and his fiancé!" said one fan.

"Karen, avoiding her DUI situation & instead, talking about Jamal's engagement," another fan said.

"Kurn done talked about Mia & Jamal Bryant, everybody but her own sh*t. She’s getting on my nerves. I’m going to need a drink listening to her deflect all damn season," a third one added.

"You gotta give it Karen, she turned this lunch from it being about her and her DUI to talking about Jamal and wanting Gizelle to be happy with someone," wrote another.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac thought Karen would never stop talking to Gizelle about Jamal.

"It’s almost like Karen WANTS Gizelle to still be in love with Jamal so she can have something to shade her about constantly," an X user said.

"One Thing Karen Gonna do is Remind Gizelle That Jamal Doesn’t Want her," another user commented.

"I know the girls love using Jamal as a means of getting to Giselle, but clearly she doesn’t care and hasn’t for a while, so it’s not the “gotcha” the girls think it is," wrote one.

"Gotta admit. Using Jamal is played out. That story wrapped when Monique brought that binder out and dusted Gizelle. Enough!!" another wrote.

The conversation between Karen, Gizelle, and Ashley on The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 7

When the three of them sat down, Karen brought up how Mia and Jacqueline told Stacey last episode that Karen had gone to them, asking for help, to solve her issues with alcohol. She said it was a lie, and pointed out the fact that Mia herself was addicted to opioids, according to her YouTube channel.

Gizelle went into a The Real Housewives of Potomac confessional to say that Karen's talk about Mia's opioid addiction was a deflection from the topic of alcoholism. So while with Karen, she brought up her court date in the coming week, asking how she was feeling about it.

"Let's just be real, I'm not eating and I wake up at 3 am because I am scared," Karen said.

When Gizelle demanded to know why she was scared, Karen said she couldn't talk about it. Then in a The Real Housewives of Potomac confessional, Karen said that it hurts to not be able to open up, but she paid her lawyer and talked to her Jesus.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 air on Sundays, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

