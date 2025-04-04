The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby pays tribute to late singer Roberta Flack on local TV

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby honored the late Grammy-winning musician, Roberta Flack, with a live rendition of Killing Me Softly with His Song on April 3, 2025, during an appearance on FOX 5 DC. The performance was part of the promotion for her upcoming show at Mr. Henry’s in Southeast Washington, D.C., this Saturday, April 5.

For the unversed, Roberta Flack passed away on February 24, 2025, at the age of 88. According to People maagzine, a press release confirmed her death and noted that she “died peacefully surrounded by her family.” The Real Housewives of Potomac star's tribute was intended to honor the singer’s musical legacy ahead of the local concert.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby performs on FOX 5 DC

Ashley Darby's on-air tribute

Ashley Darby sang Roberta Flack’s 1973 No. 1 hit Killing Me Softly with His Song live during her appearance on FOX 5 DC. A clip of the performance was shared online by the station, with the caption:

“RHOP star Ashley Darby pays tribute to Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly" ahead of her first exhibition at the legendary Mr. Henry’s in Southeast, DC.”

In another Instagram post shared by the channel, The Real Housewives of Potomac star addressed the camera before her act, saying:

"Hey, hey, hey, Ashie Darby here. We're warming up, getting ready for my performance. I am beyond words excited. Killing me softly, hey now."

Roberta Flack’s musical impact

Roberta Flack passed away on February 24, 2025, at the age of 88. Per People Magazine, her family issued a statement that read:

“She died peacefully surrounded by her family.”

Flack was diagnosed with ALS in November 2022. According to a prior statement, the disease had left her unable to sing and speak, but she kept working on creative endeavors. She became a household name during the 1970s with three No. 1 songs within two years: The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, Killing Me Softly with His Song, and Feel Like Makin' Love.

Although Killing Me Softly with His Song was first recorded by Lori Lieberman in 1971, Flack's version in 1973 remained number one for five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. She was the first solo artist to receive the Grammy Award for Record of the Year for two consecutive years.

In her later years, Flack continued with the music despite health problems. She dropped a single titled Running, in 2018. A documentary about her life and career, titled Roberta, premiered at New York's DOC NYC film festival in 2022.

Upcoming event and connection to Flack

Mr. Henry's in Southeast Washington, D.C., is one of the stops in Roberta Flack's career history where she sang at the early stages of her fame. The club has been a prime venue for live music in the D.C. region for a long time. According to Mr. Henry's website:

“This special performance will showcase her incredible vocal talent, bringing to life an eclectic mix of music that spans genres and generations.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac star will be performing live at Mr. Henry's on Saturday, April 5, from 8 pm to 11 pm. The show will benefit the House of Ruth, a nonprofit organization that offers shelter and assistance to women and children who have been traumatized because of domestic violence.

Catch The Real Housewives of Potomac on Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo, or stream the next day on Peacock.

