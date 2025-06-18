Next Gen NYC star Emira D'Spain shares details on her bond with her parents and siblings

Next Gen NYC cast member Emira D'Spain recently opened up about her relationship with her parents and siblings. While appearing on the Bravo show, Emira called herself "that b**ch," but before she showed New York City her "glow up," she was a child growing up in Dallas with a supportive family.

Bravo's first full-time Black transgender cast member, Emira, shared in the first episode that her career as a content creator received full backing from her parents. It was with their love and support that she could grow in her career and purchase a home for her family in Dallas.

However, her journey to stardom had its ups and downs. Emira mentioned that her parents were initially skeptical about letting her step into the entertainment industry. But they eventually put their worries aside and gave Emira their full support to chase her dreams. Emira, on the other hand, credited her success to her mother, saying she inspired her career.

According to the Next Gen NYC cast member's TikTok account, she has twin brothers, with whom she shares a friendly relationship.

Next Gen NYC alum Emira D'Spain says her parents knew she would be a star

Emira purchased a house in Dallas in 2024 to express her gratitude for the support her parents provided her. In November 2024, she took to Instagram to share details about the purchase. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

"I BOUGHT A HOUSE...AND A CAR. So eternally grateful, this Thanksgiving meant so much to me. I'm blessed for this life and for all of you — this wouldn't be possible without my c***y barbies. Don't worry, I'm not leaving NYC! but now i have a HOME for my family and a new car for when i’m back in town this milestone isn’t just mine, it’s ours. love you."

In an interview with Elite Daily, published on June 3, 2025, the Next Gen NYC fame mentioned that she was home-schooled until the age of 12. However, even then, she knew who she wanted to be, and so did her parents.

"I always knew I wanted to be a star. My parents knew," she said.

Emira added that there are videos of her as a child pretending to be on the red carpet, talking to a camera.

Although her parents knew she would one day become a "star," they were apprehensive about her making content creation her full-time job. Emira's mother, who works in finance, and father, who works in engineering, were reluctant to let her step into the limelight.

Emira, after graduating from NYU and working as a beauty editor at Paper Magazine, secured a partnership with Victoria's Secret in 2022. She became the first Black trans Victoria's Secret model. It was then that she decided to become a content creator; however, her parents were skeptical.

"They were not really on board at first," she recalled to Elite Daily.

Eventually, they changed their minds and supported the Next Gen NYC alum on her journey to stardom.

Emira's mother has since appeared on her Instagram account, and in one of videos uploaded in March 2024, she did her mother's makeup. During the interview with Elite Daily, the model admitted that she developed her love of makeup through her mom.

"My mom is a beauty queen and I'd watch her get ready. I started taking beauty seriously and doing looks on myself in college," she added.

In the meantime, Emira described her father as a "chill" person in episode 2 of Next Gen NYC. While speaking to co-star Ava Dash about her boyfriend, Kevin, Emira said that she planned on introducing him to her parents soon. However, she added that, unlike other parents, her father was not too overprotective of her.

As for Emira's brothers, not much is known, as she rarely posts about them on her Instagram account. However, in a 2021 TikTok, Emira was shown having shots with her siblings. The caption of the post said, "I love my brothers and yes, they are twins."

Fans can follow Emira on her official Instagram account, @xoxoemira, to stay updated on her life.

Next Gen NYC episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

