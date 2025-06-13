 ⁠"The scene wasn't meant to imply that"— Jody Glidden breaks silence on "gross misrepresentation" in The Real Housewives of Miami

The Real Housewives of Miami returned to screens on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, with season 7. After the season premiere, Lisa Hochstein's boyfriend, Jody Glidden, found himself at the center of speculations online.

A scene that was featured in the episode saw Jody leaving the party to get some "AC," with his friends, which had fans wondering. As netizens started speculating and assuming that the cast member's boyfriend was engaging in illegal substances, Lisa and the tech entrepreneur addressed the issue online.

Lisa and Jody left comments on a fan page @therealhousewiveszone's Instagram post, denying the allegations. She termed the comments "ridiculous rumors" and blamed editing for the same.

"Last night's RHOM episode was a gross misrepresentation of what actually happened," she added.

Jody also clarified his stance on the same and explained the show's editors' point of view for the edit.

"Production already said the scene wasn't meant to imply that and that is was added just to explain why I wasn't in the room during the argument," he wrote.

Jody and Lisa shed light on what happened during The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 premiere episode

While commenting under a fan page's Instagram post, Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden shed light on the ongoing speculation about the latter's alleged drug abuse after a scene in the episode saw him leave the room for "some shot and AC."

Jody commented that he was a "grown man" living in Miami and asked that even if he was "doing that," who cared. However, he clarified that he was not involved in any illegal activities and explained that he was a "fitness fanatic" who barely consumed alcohol.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 star's boyfriend further said that he didn't like being on camera but was dating a reality star. He added that he found it "awkward" and "weird" but was trying to make the most of it. Jody further said that his friends, who were also present at the party, were not comfortable being filmed but were there to celebrate his birthday.

He revealed that almost instantly after arriving at the party, his friends made their way to the master bedroom. He clarified that none of his friends wanted to hang out in the heat.

"Spoiler: I'm barely ever in any group scenes because this isn't my thing. I'm there to support Lisa, not get pulled into chaos," he added.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 star Lisa Hochstein also addressed the situation at hand under the same Instagram post and called it "a gross misrepresentation of what actually happened."

She wrote that Jody and their friends who were not public figures, were hanging out in their primary suite with other friends and family. She clarified that they were not in some "solitary bathroom."

"Our friends did not want to be filmed, so they sought out privacy in our hangout spot. Any implication beyond that reality is completely false and upsetting," she added.

Here's what happened in The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 premiere that caused Jody to defend himself online

In the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7, Lisa threw Jody a birthday party. However, things took a turn when Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein got into an argument.

Later in The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episode, Guerdy tried to talk to Martina about missing out on zoom calls and Martina's husband left the scene. The camera panned to Jody and his friends as Jody told them that they were "going for a shot and some AC."

As another person asked him where it was, he said it was in his room, and the doors closed behind them.

A simple dialogue led to several assumptions and speculations online, as fans felt that AC meant some sort of drug.

Tune in every Wednesday to watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 on Bravo.

