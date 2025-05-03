The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 — Release date, where to watch, and more

The trailer for The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 is finally out. The upcoming season will feature a new housewife, breakups, and plenty of drama between the ladies. Fans are excited for the usual mix of glam, travel, and tension. A teaser released on April 30 showed big changes in the group’s dynamics.

Bravo will premiere RHOM season 7 on Wednesday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET. Watch episodes on Peacock the next day.

Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 timings for release in different regions

Time Zone Air Time Date Eastern (ET) 9:00 PM June 11, 2025 Central (CT) 8:00 PM June 11, 2025 Pacific (PT) 6:00 PM June 11, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 AM June 12, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 3:00 AM June 12, 2025 Australia (AEST) 11:00 AM June 12, 2025

As friendships are put to the ultimate test this season, loyalty is a luxury. Changes in alliances cause relationship upheavals to flow into the drama, creating the conditions for newly formed and reinterpreted ties. The sunshine in the 305 continues to shine as families expand and luxury reaches new heights.

Watch things get spicy in the trailer for The Real Housewives of Miami

The trailer teases The Real Housewives of Miami on a cruise, and a group excursion to Seville and Marbella, Spain, is also hinted at.

After her divorce from her ex-husband, Todd Nepola, Alexia Nepola is in ruins.

Alexia can be heard saying, "I got home, Todd's gone," and then starts crying. "I don't even want to be happy anymore."

But that's not the last of the breakups we have seen; Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have also split up. In season 6, Marcus Jordan's relationship with Larsa ends dramatically as he gives the mother of four a promise ring.

"He was sending really threatening text messages at the end," Larsa explains to Alexia how the two ended their relationship.

Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein's friendship is in jeopardy too. Larsa's relationship with Lisa, her former best friend, is similarly strained. She even wonders about the extent of Jody Glidden, Lisa's boyfriend, and his involvement in her life.

In reference to Jody, Larsa states, "He's on all of her business calls," and "He's a social climber." Lisa believes that her relationship with Jody is the first time she has ever experienced someone not taking advantage of her.

Fortunately, there are plenty of vacations available for the recently single housewives to distract them from their breakups. Apart from visiting a few places in Spain, beautiful snippets of the women in Milan, Italy, are also shown. Looks like the Housewives will have a European summer!

Who is in the cast?

In addition to Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Kiki Barth returning as friends, Season 7 will see the return of Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, and Guerdy Abraira as full-time wives.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 also marks the debut of newcomer Stephanie Shojaee as a full-time cast member, joining the previously named ladies. It is revealed that the newcomer Stephanie and Nicole Martin (previous cast member) share a special bond.

Nicole makes a brief comeback in the teaser to discuss her special bond with newcomer Stephanie, despite no longer being a member of the main cast. That connection? Stephanie was once in a relationship with Anthony Lopez, Nicole's fiancé.

Many things seem to be intertwined, and in terms of friendships, it also seems like the group is evolving as Julia and Guerdy transition from best friends to potential rivals.

Season 7 of Real Housewives of Miami officially returns with a longer episode premiering on Wednesday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and on Peacock to stream the following day.

