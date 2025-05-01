When did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan break up? RHOM star accuses ex-boyfriend of sending threatening messages

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen recently alleged that her ex, Marcus Jordan, reportedly sent her threatening messages during their public breakup. Larsa disclosed this in the trailer for the first glimpse of season 7 of Real Housewives of Miami.

She said during the same:

“He was sending really threatening text messages at the end.”

She did not share any more details about these texts, and it appears fans will have to watch the show to know more.

Pippen and Jordan dated from 2022 to 2024. Larsa confirmed their split in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2024 and said:

“I think it’s off. I mean, it’s off. I’m good… I am spending this summer just focusing on my kids and my friends and family. I just have to, like, enjoy it and figure out what Larsa wants…”

However, they initially got back together. Nevertheless, the same publication reported in March that the couple broke up again, but did so amicably. Larsa’s representative told the outlet on March 20 that after spending more time apart, she concluded that the relationship was not for her.

After being together for 2 years, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan broke up

In 2024, Larsa Pippen, the Real Housewives of Miami actress, broke up with Jordan, her boyfriend of almost two years. Pippen has made the decision to move on following a brief reconciliation. Her representative told Entertainment Tonight during the same time:

"She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life."

The breakup came after rumours circulated that Larsa Pippen and Jordan had reportedly taken a hiatus because of unresolved concerns in their relationship. However, they soon got back together.

Nevertheless, they separated once more. Larsa Pippen's representatives said that the RHOM star reportedly desired a more driven partner who shared her ambitious nature.

Following her March breakup with Jordan, Larsa Pippen is concentrating on herself. She later disclosed that she was giving other important aspects of her life, like her family, more importance.

Larsa Pippen also shared a selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, March 20, along with the caption:

"Humble enough to know I can lose it all. I'm confident that I can regain everything.”

Later, she talked about the split on Amy & T.J. podcast on March 26, 2024, and said:

“I just think we’re on a different journey, you know? I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

She also clarified that:

“I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.”

Larsa Pippen is now reportedly seeing former professional basketball player Jeff Coby.

In an October interview with the E! News, she stressed the value of holding off on introducing the public to any new boyfriends. She further said:

"I feel like my last relationship was on display from day one. If I do meet someone, I'm going to take my time and get to know them initially before I get to be on center street with the person, because I feel like it's hard to get to know someone when it's public. It's so challenging."

Meanwhile, Marcus Jordan has not commented on the reported threatening texts that he allegedly sent Pippen.

