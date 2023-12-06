“They told a narrative, it wasn’t our narrative”: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence on alleged cheating scandal in debut podcast

A year after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes lost their jobs as anchors at the Good Morning America show due to their alleged relationship, the duo has now broken their silence and addressed the ousting on the first episode of their new podcast, Amy & T.J. During the podcast, they stated that they never cheated on their former spouses and gave a brief overview of their relationship timeline.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes went on to claim that they had been living separately from their spouses before the news of their alleged relationship came into the public eye. They started by saying how they were fired from their show, as the channel gave their own “narrative.”

“Other people have… told our narrative. And I shouldn’t say ‘our.’ They told a narrative; it wasn’t our narrative, and this is the first time that we actually get to say what happened, and where we are today," Robach said.

T.J. Holmes explained the entire relationship timeline and said:

“Nov. 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed… To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

The podcast aired just a year after T.J. Holmes and Aby Robach found themselves in the spotlight as pictures of them holding hands started floating on social media. As they separated from their respective spouses at the same time, the whole scenario sparked a lot of controversy. As things became intense, ABC Network decided to bench the two from their hosting duties on GMA3.

T.J. Holmes was living without his wife since summer 2022, whereas Amy Robach’s husband also moved out in early November

Amy Robach made the revelation that the two were in the middle of their divorce proceedings with their respective partners. She also explained that her husband, Andrew Shue, had moved out of the house, the couple already had differences, and Amy Robach had already stopped wearing the ring in early August.

T.J. Holmes also hopped in on the conversation and stated that he had been “living alone" without his wife since the summer of 2022.

Furthermore, they also stated that the first pictures that were released on social media were not from a building where they allegedly shared a home but from a building from which they were just leaving.

However, they also admitted to making some mistakes in the way they handled the whole scenario. T.J. Holmes said:

“We shouldn’t have allowed, and I can say that in hindsight, for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces. If people had heard about the divorces earlier then ‘they’re in a relationship, now they’re dating,’ maybe an eyebrow would have been raised or something, but it wouldn’t have become what it became.”

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes concluded the podcast by stating how their kids reacted to the situation. The couple also talked about openly addressing the whole fiasco and making appearances in the public eye together. After their exit from the show, Amy and TJ have started their own podcast, which will be available on Apple Music and Spotify.