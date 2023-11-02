“Better talk about the elephant in the room”: Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes’ new podcast sparks hilarious reactions online

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former GMA3 anchors who left the network earlier this year after their cheating scandal dominated tabloids and caused internal drama at ABC News, posted about becoming "Instagram official" on Wednesday, October 1, 2023.

They also promoted their new weekly iHeartMedia podcast, titled Amy & T.J., which is set to launch later this year on December 5, as per CNN. According to PEOPLE, the couple first made headlines in November 2022 after photos surfaced of them allegedly holding hands. Amy Robach and Holmes were seemingly still married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively at the time.

Many netizens quipped about the official release of their podcast and relationship reveal. Some said they wanted the couple to talk about the alleged cheating in the podcast, deeming it "the elephant in the room."

Netizen jokes about the alleged cheating. (Image via Twitter/@PopCrave)

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' upcoming iHeartMedia podcast leaves the internet buzzing

On October 1, 2023, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announced their new podcast Amy & T.J. in joint Instagram posts and also set up a new account for the same with the username @amyandtjpodcast. They also revealed the "official" status of their relationship with the caption,

"How's this for Instagram official? #silentnomore Amy and T.J." December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard."

Images of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes allegedly holding hands garnered a lot of attention after it went viral in November 2022. The photos of the midday ABC News anchors were taken while both were married to other people - Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, according to CNN.

Robach and T.J. Holmes have since separated from their spouses, with PEOPLE's source reporting that they began dating only after they each ended their marriages:

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that."

Netizens had varied responses to the new podcast announcement. While some found the situation funny and poked fun at the couple, many also supported them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Netizens make fun of the couple. (Images via Instagram/@DailyLoud)

Some people speak in support of the pair. (Images via Twitter/@DailyLoud)

It will be the first time Robach and Holmes will address their relationship in a public forum, since the alleged cheating allegations. In addition to hosting and executive producing their podcast, Amy Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts, as per Variety.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's alleged cheating scandal

Expand Tweet

When the news first broke, ABC News had initially declared that Holmes and Robach would not be disciplined for their relationship because both parties were considered consenting adults, as per Fox News.

They were even allowed to go on air the same week when their alleged cheating made the tabloids, and Holmes and Robach proceeded to downplay the scandal and joke about having a "great week."

Expand Tweet

The following Monday however, ABC News President Kim Godwin did turn on his decision and pulled Holmes and Amy Robach off the air, claiming that the "distraction" had become too significant. As per Deadline, while the couple had not violated any company policy, ABC News felt their relationship had become “an internal and external disruption,” Kim Godwin told staffers in a call in December 2022.

The couple was sidelined for eight weeks at the end of 2022 as ABC News looked into the extent of their extramarital affair. The network team ultimately agreed on T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's exit in late January.

The couple began stepping out together more often shortly after, as per Fox News. Last month, Holmes and Robach posted photos on Instagram of themselves at the University of Arkansas sporting events, where Holmes studied journalism.