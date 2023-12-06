"Wait till Good Morning America hire them": Reports of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's exes dating each other spark hilarious reactions online 

American reporter and television broadcaster Amy Robach and her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes have been publicly dating for some time now. However, they both made headlines when they were accused of infidelity in their respective marriages last year, which ended in divorces.

Now, according to latest reports from Page Six, their former spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are also in a romantic relationship, which reportedly began six months ago. The two allegedly bonded over the trauma of their partners cheating on them.

As soon as this news surfaced on the internet, it sparked hilarious reactions about Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, and their exes. In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @theshaderoom’s post on the same.

A netizen makes fun of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exes dating each other. (Image via Instagram/thecoreyshow)

Internet has wild reactions to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ exes dating

According to Page Six, Amy Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue and T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig have reportedly been dating for the past six months. The media outlet cites that the bond began over sharing their respective traumas of being cheated on but later “turned into something else.”

A source close to the new couple also told Page Six that the pair has allegedly “moved on”:

“They’ve connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now… They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on.”

Since the news of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ former spouses dating each other became viral, it triggered wild reactions online. Here are some of them from X (formerly Twitter).

The news of the romance comes in the wake of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announcing on the debut episode of their iHeartRadio podcast Amy & T.J. recently that they did not cheat on their former spouses with each other. They also insisted that their relationship began in November 2022 after both of them were divorced.

T.J. Holmes even went on record to say that they lost the jobs (they were fired from ABC in December 2022) they love, “because we love each other.” He further added:

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case.”

However, a source with knowledge of the matter told Page Six that the alleged marital affair of Robach and Holmes was what led to their divorces, “no matter how they try to spin it.”

The source also added that the former ABC anchors have reportedly been together for many years, even though they claimed that they were just friends before 2022 on their podcast. It further mentioned how the “suspicions” were confirmed last summer.

The 56-year-old actor Andrew Shue, popular for his role in the Fox soap opera Melrose Place, was married to 50-year-old Robach from 2010 to March 2023. Likewise, 44-year-old Atlanta-based lawyer Marilee Fiebig was married to 46-year-old Holmes from 2010 to December 2022. They share a daughter named Sabine.