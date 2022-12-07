Who is TJ Holmes' first wife? Everything to know about Amy Ferson amid former's removal from GMA3

American journalists TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have been benched by the ABC Network from their hosting duties on GMA3 after it was revealed that they were having an affair despite being married to other people.

The duo's romantic relationship was uncovered when the paparazzi published photos of the pair online, which were subsequently sensationalized, resulting in the network pulling them from their roles. Both parties were married to other people, but after the release of the images, they revealed that they were separated from their partners.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to take a hiatus amid affair scandal (image via Getty/Dia Dipasupil)

TJ Holmes, who is currently married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, was previously married to Amy Ferson, a journalist at CNN. She is most notable for her work as a political contributor and a conservative commentator on the news network.

TJ Holmes and Amy Ferson met while working for CNN

Amy Ferson was born in 1978 in Lusaka, Zambia, and grew up in Seattle, Washington. It is reported that Ferson does not share too much information about her early life and family, but it is known that she has an economics degree from Princeton University.

Amy Ferson captured for CNN (image via Getty/Unknown)

As per WikiBioStars, she currently lives in New York City and is still working for CNN, the place where she first met her husband and fellow reporter, Loutelious "T. J." Holmes, Jr., while he was working there.

The date of their marriage remains unknown, however it can be estimated to be in 2000. They share two children - a son, Jaiden, and a daughter, Brianna. Their separation and divorce was finalized in 2007, following which Amy remained unmarried.

Amy Ferson is a very private person; not much is known about her early life (image via Wireimage)

Amy started her career as a guest columnist for USA Today and subsequently expanded her career by writing columns for the Washington Post and the National Review before becoming a commentator, host, and author on CNN.

She is the recipient of the Thurgood Marshall Community Leader Award for covering the political seasons of 2006 and 2008. In 2000, she was also named among People Magazine's top 50 Most Beautiful People.

ABC pulls Amy Robach and TJ Holmes on account of controversy

The duo hosting GMA3 (image via Getty/ Heidi Gutman)

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes began hosting the Good Morning America spinoff GMA3 in 2020. They hosted two more episodes together after their relationship came to light, but the president of ABC News, Kim Goodwin, decided that it would be best for them to take a break from hosting as the network does not operate with "gossip, speculation, and rumors."

Goodwin mentioned that while two colleagues involved in a consensual relationship is not a violation of company policies, the decision to relieve them of their hosting duties was made to protect the organization's image. She added that their priority will lie in ending the rumors and focusing on work. She said:

“These decisions are not easy, they are not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority, which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC are asking staff to stop the whispering in the hallways.” We can’t operate with gossip and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

On Monday, December 5, 2022, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were replaced by Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez, and they will stay on air until the ABC Network settles the matter privately.

