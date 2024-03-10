Real Housewives of Miami season 7: Everything we know so far

Real Housewives of Miami wrapped its season 6 reunion on Thursday, March 7, leaving fans to anticipate and count the days until the show returns with a brand new season.

The reality series follows the lives of six well-connected and influential women living in Miami. Though the fan-favorite show is set in the Housewives universe, the women featured in the series aren’t currently housewives.

Throughout multiple seasons, some cast members underwent divorce, so they aren’t even wives anymore but are living life to the fullest in the blingy and posh social network of Miami, where the party never stops. Viewers are still reeling from the drama that season 6 brought to their television screens. Until season 7 drops, here’s everything that you need to know about the Bravo series.

Real Housewives of Miami season 7 potential release date

Real Housewives of Miami season 6 included a three-part reunion special, with the final episode released on March 7, 2024. According to Parade, the next season will not return until late 2024. It is important to note that the show can also premiere in early 2025, depending on the commencement and completion of its filming schedule, which is yet to be announced by the makers.

Where to watch Real Housewives of Miami season 7?

Fans know that Real Housewives of Miami was broadcast exclusively on Bravo for its first three seasons before going on an indefinite hiatus.

The reality series was revived in 2021 on Peacock for seasons 4 and 5 before Bravo took the reins back in season 6. The latest edition was broadcast on Bravo, however, distribution rights were also given to Peacock the next day.

Those interested can stream the previous seasons of the show on Peacock, Bravo TV.com, or the Bravo app. For those without an active cable connection, RHOM can be streamed on multiple platforms, including Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Pluto TV, Hulu Premium, and Apple TV. In addition to this, Amazon Prime Video allows viewers to buy a subscription to stream the show.

Real Housewives of Miami is likely to continue to have its season 7 broadcast exclusively on Bravo until announced otherwise by makers.

Who will likely be in the cast of Real Housewives of Miami season 7?

When RHOM premiered its first season, the original cast members included Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, and Cristy Rice. At the time, there were no recurring cast members.

Over the years, the crew has undergone major changes, and currently, Guerdy Abrairsa, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola, and Nicole Martin feature as the main cast. Additionally, Kiki Barth, Adriana De Moura, and Marysol Patton appear as friends of the lead housewives.

In the past, Karent Sierra, Ana Quincoces, and Joanna Krupa were some of the leading cast members to bid adieu to the reality series. After the completion of season 6, none of the current leads have announced their departure or break from filming. They’ll likely reprise their position in the new installment.

RHOM season 6 chronicled the ousting of several shocking health and relationship claims, which drew some friendships closer while tearing others apart. After the reunion, Larsa and Guerdy still struggle to resolve their issue, which began when the former disclosed confidential information about the latter’s cancer diagnosis.

Alexia did not apologize for explicitly implying that the other housewives are liars. Nicole shared an update about her own house. Meanwhile, Larsa spoke at length about her financial standing after her divorce from Scottie Pippen.

Catch up with all the drama that unfolded on Real Housewives of Miami season 6 on Bravo and Peacock.