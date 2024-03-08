Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 reunion part 3: Top 5 unforgettable moments

The bravo reality TV series Real Housewives of Miami season 6 came to an end after the reunion episodes aired. This show focused on the lives of wealthy women living in Miami through which viewers got insights into their personal lives.

The season 6 lead cast includes Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Guerdy Abraira.

Real Housewives of Miami season 6 reunion part 3 was released on March 7, 2024, exclusively on Bravo TV. The episode synopsis reads:

"The ladies revisit their iconic trip to Mexico City. Larsa and Guerdy struggle to resolve their issues. Kiki breaks down as she opens up about her past and present. An unexpected guest closes out the reunion with a surprise performance."

What happened in Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 reunion part 3?

Larsa Pippen called Alexia Nepola "very disrespectful"

Following the Real Housewives of Miami season 6 reunion parts one and two, Alexia Nepola explicitly called her fellow cast mates, liars. This statement offended Larsa Pippen, she asked Alexia to apologize to her fellow cast members:

"I feel like you owe us an apology, Alexia. Let me see your growth like the rest of us."

Larsa explained that Alexia's comment implied she is the only one who doesn't lie which is untrue and "very disrespectful." Alexia, however, refused to apologize.

Larsa disclosed details about her daughter Sophia Pippen

During the Real Housewives of Miami season 6 reunion part 3, Larsa shared that her daughter Sophia is all grown up and is now working towards a successful modeling career. She told the Bravo TV show host Andy Cohen:

“Sophia makes money. You know I have a deal with Fashion Nova, and they gave her a deal."

Larsa also mentioned that her 15-year-old daughter is a freshman in high school and currently lives with her father Scottie Pippen on the West Coast. Sophia wanted to go to school in LA but for Larsa, Miami is where "her heart and soul is."

Jody Glidden and Marcus Jordan shared their opinions

Larsa's boyfriend Marcus Jordan and Lisa Hochstein's boyfriend Jody Glidden made an appearance on the season 6 reunion part 3. They shared their opinions on the Guerdy-Larsa feud when Larsa disclosed Guerdy's confidential information about her cancer diagnosis.

Alexia tried to suggest that Larsa should have had a one-on-one conversation with Guerdy before telling everyone about her cancer. Marcus, who was backstage, said:

"Oh, now Alexia can speak up? Oh, my God. I wish I could be on that couch so bad. I just wish, bro, I wish."

Meanwhile, Jay reacted to Lisa Hochstein and Kiki Barth's disagreement from the Mexico trip:

"I think they misunderstood her."

Nicole Martin gave an update on her new house

Real Housewives of Miami season 6 cast member Nicole had previously shared the news of her buying a new house in Miami. Previously she used to live in a rental home. Sharing updates about her house, Nicole said:

"The new house, we're redoing the backyard so, like, everything is under construction."

Nicole's 10,500-square-foot home contains six bathrooms and six bedrooms that she bought for $21.5 million.

Larsa revealed her post-divorce financial situation

At the reunion, Larsa implied Alexia's financial stability was due to Alexia's husband, Todd Nepola. Alexia called this statement "hypocritical" hinting at Larsa's 20 years of marriage with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen. Larsa responded by saying:

"When I was going through my whole divorce, for six years I didn't get a nickel! I had to make it on my own."

Stream the Real Housewives of Miami season 6 reunion part 3 on Bravo TV.