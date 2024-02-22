The Real Housewives of Miami season 6: Update on all cast members

Fans are already missing The Real Housewives of Miami after season 6 aired its last episode on February 21. However, the season hasn't officially ended yet, as Andy has to reunite with the ladies for his quintessential spilling of tea on a three-part reunion episode. Two parts will be released on February 28 and 29, while the release date for the third part remains under wraps at the time of writing.

All the ladies on the show have updates on their lives since they finished filming season 6. Since the last season, Marysol has had a vow renewal while Lisa waits for her new house from Lenny.

What Larsa Pippen, Nicole Martin, and the others have been up to after The Real Housewives of Miami season 6

1) Kiki Barth

According to Bravo, Kiki has been spending time with a new man in Los Angeles, between her modeling gigs and spending time with the kids. Whoever this man is, Kiki is yet to reveal him to the ladies.

2) Adriana De Moura

Adriana continues to work with Emilio Estafan, a 19-time Grammys winner. With his help, Adriana hopes to release her new single in 2024, and will hopefully add to Emilio's Grammy total.

3) Marysol Patton

Marysol renewed her vows with Steve at the Ardgowan Castle in Scotland. And even though the two are not technically married, they are planning on another vow renewal ceremony with Todd and Alexia, keeping it legally non-binding.

4) Nicole Martin

Season 6 saw Nicole buying a new house, however, the renovation in her new abode is still a work in progress. Nicole's father passed away in November, but Bravo reveals that she was able to tell him about her pregnancy before his demise.

5) Larsa Pippen

Even though recent developments in Larsa and Marcus' relationship don't look too promising, fans have seen Marcus giving her a diamond promise ring. They have been talking about their marriage for a while now, but Marcus hasn't yet introduced his girlfriend to his father Michael Jordan.

6) Julia Lemigova

After Martinas' cancer is now cured, Julia Lemigova and she are reconsidering their past plans of adopting a child. In the Bravo interview, Julia called herself a "bullsh*t buster" and said that she planned on "spreading the truth and not the rumors" at the three-part reunion.

7) Alexia Nepola

Alexia has finally started feeling positive about her son Frankie's progress after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident. The Real Housewives of Miami has portrayed Alexia's financial situation as declining, but contrary to fans' beliefs, Alexia just bought a Ferrari and went on a luxury vacation to Italy with Todd.

8) Lisa Hochstein

Season 6 saw Lisa's struggles after she decided to separate from Lenny, following his cheating scandal on Real Housewives of Miami. She has now moved into a condo as she waits for Lenny to build her a house. Lenny though, is still negotiating their settlement, so it might be a while before she gets to move into a new house.

9) Guerdy Abriara

Guerdy is believed to be living her life freely after she revealed in the final episode of Real Housewives of Miami that she is officially cancer-free. She happily said:

"I’m so excited about my next phase in my life because honestly I just Guerdified cancer...So, I can do anything moving forward. I have no doubt."

Either the three-part reunion or the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Miami will reveal what happens to the cliffhangers of the finale episode of season 6. The episode, which ended with Larsa and Guerdy's feud, a rift between Alexia and Larsa, and Lisa's hanging divorce, is to get closure when Andy sits down with the ladies.

Fans might just have to wait till the next season of Real Housewives of Miami to get all the answers they're looking for. And even though there hasn't been any official announcement about season 7 of the show, it is highly likely to be renewed given its popularity.

