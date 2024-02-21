Larsa Pippen breaks silence on relationship issues with Marcus Jordan and cryptic IG activity: "A month of us not seeing eye to eye" 

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are currently investing in their relationship. This is contrary to what was widely reported by numerous sources earlier this month, suggesting that the couple had parted ways.

Larsa herself stated that the couple did not break up and were going through a rough patch, taking some time off each other. She went on to the "Two T's in the Pod" podcast hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on Feb. 20.

She revealed their relationship's status along with the difficulties faced saying:

"We never broke up, by the way, you guys, we didn't break up. We kinda needed to take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know like, what's gonna happen in the future."

She continued:

"This was the point of like either we're gonna be together and like get engaged or start working to the next phase or we're gonna break up."

Teddi followed up by asking her about the viral posting of photos on their stories that caught their fans' attention, including the unfollowing to show Marcus whether she could move on or not.

Larsa replied:

"I was very emotional, you guys and I cant say if it was one thing that was like that was really bad that happened. It was like a month of us not seeing eye to eye, a month of us just not being in a great place and me kind of you know talking to him about like you know, what does this relationships entail?"

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan reunited in Miami following speculation that they had broken up

On Feb 14, the 49-year-old mother of three Larsa Pippen and the 33-year-old son of the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, Marcus were seen exiting the former's Miami condo on Valentine's Day.

In one snapshot, Marcus can be seen with a smile, gently placing his hand on the back of her head.

Larsa and Marcus have been acquainted for several years, yet it wasn't until 2022 that their connection blossomed into romance.

During their recent appearance together, she was seen wearing an impressive diamond ring on her finger, sparking widespread speculation that they might now be engaged.

Ever since, fans have been buzzing with curiosity about the status of their relationship. However her co-stars, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton suggested something else.

They assert that the supposed breakup was merely a publicity stunt. Marysol elaborated on this during Monday's episode of their "Ay Por Favor" podcast, saying:

“Everybody knows it’s staged. And this is why we’re even talking about it because it’s so ridiculous at this point.”