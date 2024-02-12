"Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan breakup?": Fans speculate famed couple's split as top media company's senior director confirms story

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan have got the social media talking. The aptly popular couple has now taken the internet by storm after the cryptic posts on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram account, Larsa shared a story where she put a yes-no poll to ask her followers about whether a person's friends should unfollow their ex.

She captioned her story:

"Should your friends unfollow your ex?"

Larsa shared an Instagram story with the poll

Larsa Pippen's breakup with Marcus Jordan rumors started circulating soon after the post and fans.

An X/Twiiter account by the username - bravoist speculated the breakup rumor. The account noted that the 49-year-old reality TV personality (currently appearing on Peacock's competition series The Traitors) has removed all traces of her relationship with 33-year-old Jordan on social media and unfollowed him as well.

Bravoist posted her notes on X, saying:

"Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan break up?? She unfollowed him, posted this interesting poll to her Instagram story and scrubbed Marcus from her feed.."

On the other hand, as reported by Sportskeeda, Marcus posted an Instagram story enjoying the Super Bowl at his home with legendary NBA player Michael Jordan and his family. However, comments started pouring after the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan breakup rumors started surfacing.

Here are some of the reactions:

Larsa Pippen was previously married to former NBA star Scottie Pippen, who played alongside Michael Jordan.

Sharon Tharp has her say about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's breakup

Soon after the breakup news broke out, Sharon Tharp, the Senior Director of Editorial Growth at The Arena Group, who was also associated with SI Now (Sports Illustrated Now), Men's Journal, and Parade Magazine, claimed that she confirmed the story from the couple’s representatives.

According to Sharon, it appears that RHOM star Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan may have called it quits after a year and a half of dating.

As per Parade, the couple spoke ahead of playing in season 2 of The Traitors. On the set in Scotland around fall 2023, Jordan said:

"I definitely feel like there's a slight target on our back. One, for me, being a rookie at reality TV and competition shows, but also having my girlfriend here. I feel like the other players wish they had their significant others here."

Larsa also had her say during the talk, saying:

"I do feel like our relationship has changed. We had to have this conversation, and we're basically like, 'Hey, once we get to the castle, I'm Larsa and you're Marcus, and we're not necessarily a duo anymore. You're on your own. I'm on my own.'

They garnered polarizing reactions from the fans when the duo were first rumored to be dating back in September 2022.

Parade has reached out to their representatives for comment. The upcoming Traitors reunion is scheduled to be filmed in Los Angeles in early March, and at present, both individuals are expected to attend.

