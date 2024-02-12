Marcus Jordan posts pic with Michael Jordan, Larsa Pippen posts cryptic caption on 'unfollowing ex's' after couple delete pics with each other on IG

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been headline-grabbers since September 2022. It was the first time the son of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s former wife were seen together having lunch. While the two didn’t confirm or deny they had a relationship, it seemed like something was afoot.

Four months later, they made their relationship official via Instagram. Pippen went on IG to post a photo of herself with the “Trophy Room” founder in front of Jordan’s iconic Chicago Bulls jersey with the caption: “Checks over stripes.”

Since then, the two have been publicly declaring their love for each other. Marcus Jordan would often respond to Larsa Pippen’s social media posts, showing his support and love. It seemed like an exchange of “I Dos” would be on the horizon.

Recently though, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star caused a buzz on IG when she polled the opinion of her fans. She asked:

“Should your friends unfollow your ex”

One of Larsa Pippen's stories on Instagram

More interestingly, Marcus Jordan unfollowed her on Instagram and posted his story of how he was spending the weekend. He was enjoying the Super Bowl with his legendary father and family. Jordan fans couldn’t be any happier after reports came out that Marcus’ relationship with Larsa had put a wedge between the father-son bond.

Marcus Jordan watched the Super Bowl with his legendary father Michael Jordan

The latest between Jordan’s son and the reality star has been a big surprise in the sports and entertainment world. Pippen had already been spotted wearing jewelry on her finger which the couple had called a “Promise Ring.” They also admitted that they had already planned for a wedding and that getting the right location was on top of their to-do list.

Marcus Jordan’s father once told a reporter that he wasn’t endorsing the relationship between his son and the former wife of his greatest ex-teammate. While the younger Jordan took it in stride, Larsa Pippen said she was embarrassed by the comment and was left “traumatized” by the experience.

What is going on between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen?

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen unfollowing each other on Instagram could be everything or it could also be nothing. The two may have had just a spat, which is quite common among couples. But, it could also be the clue of something much bigger.

The two have been very vocal and expressive about their relationship. Despite getting a fair share of criticism and bashing, they have stoutly defended their feelings for each other. They’ve given that “us-against-the-world” description on more than one occasion.

Until they make a comment or announce something, people can only speculate about what’s going on between the controversial couple.

