Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan spotted together on Valentine’s Day, 2 days after publicly breaking up 

After reports that Larsa Pippen and the son of NBA star Michael Jordan, Marcus, had broken up, the couple was seen together as they celebrated Valentine's Day together. Rumors circulated that the couple had been separated as their social media activities hinted at the possibility of it.

On Feb. 11, it was reported that the two had ended their year-long relationship. According to various sources, Larsa and Marcus had decided to take a break from their relationship. The sources also stated that the reason behind their decision to go on a break was their personal growth, which rules out the rumors that they were influenced by their families to be separate.

To everyone's surprise, the two were seen spending time together to celebrate the day of love. According to reports by TMZ, they were seen at Trias Flowers & Gifts in Miami. They are still romantically involved with one another while figuring things out.

A photo of the couple was posted online. According to eyewitnesses, Larsa and Marcus left the store with dozens of bouquets of roses. Some people saw them together in the house of "The Real Housewives of Miami" star. People have speculated that they are still active in their relationship and have not decided to break up.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan follow each other on Instagram again

Part of people finding out about their breakup was because they unfollowed each other on social media, more specifically, Instagram. Larsa Pippen went as far as deleting photos of Jordan on her profile. Fans also speculated about their brief separation after the reality star posted a poll on her IG story asking her followers "Should your friends unfollow your ex?"

Now, fans have confirmed that the two are back together after they are seen following each other again. According to sources, it was no surprise that they were back together so quickly. Larsa was reportedly excited about sharing their plans while filming Season 2 of "The Traitors" with Marcus.

Part of their plans together involve a potential wedding as they've hinted at their desire to exchange vows. The couple aren't engaged yet but are optimistic that a marriage would soon be the next step in their marriage. The son of the former Chicago Bulls star has hinted before that he plans to have his father as his best man at their wedding.

The couple met in 2019 and started as great friends. They confirmed their relationship in January 2023 as they kissed in public while in Miami. Larsa and Marcus also started a podcast together in June 2023 called "Separation Anxiety."

