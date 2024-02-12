"Not the first time Jordan left Pippen" - Larsa Pippen allegedly breaking up with Marcus Jordan has NBA fans in shambles

Larsa Pippen and son of NBA legend, Marcus Jordan have reportedly broken up after a year of being together. Neither of the two have confirmed it yet, but there have been hints that the two have separated. Fans noticed that Pippen unfollowed Jordan on social media, and deleted all photos of him from her account.

Hours after finding out that Pippen unfollowed Jordan, fans discovered that the son of the Chicago Bulls legend had unfollowed the reality star. Scottie Pippen's ex-wife also posted on her Instagram Story about a poll for her followers. The poll asked, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?"

The fans found out about this and immediately had fun with it on social media. Here are some of what the fans had to say about their breakup.

While the two were together, many fans were speculating about a potential wedding. There were also talks that they wanted to invite Michael Jordan for their "future wedding," which ended up not happening as the two are now broken up.

Looking at the relationship of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

The two met through a mutual friend in 2019, and started their relationship as great friends. Rumors about their dating life started to blossom in 2022 when they were spotted having lunch together. Fans also started to speculate about their relationship after finding out that Larsa was joining the Jordan family for Thanksgiving.

Former NBA star and ex-husband of Larsa was surprised that Marcus Jordan was dating her. Given that the two were born 16 years apart, many were concerned about the sizable age gap. However, the Jordan family thought it was "great," according to reports, and didn't see anything wrong with it.

In January 2023, the pair was seen kissing each other in public. The couple was in Miami Beach taking a walk and was seen being intimate with each other. Days after the photo of them was leaked in public, they confirmed their relationship and that they were dating.

Engagement rumors between the two started to emerge in August 2023. Pippen flaunted a ring with a massive diamond. She posted a photo of it on Snapchat, and made it known that it was a Valentine's Day gift. However, she did not specify who gave her the ring but went down to the details of the ring, which was 14 carats.

Pippen denied rumors about them being engaged in their podcast, "Separation Anxiety." However, Jordan mentioned that a wedding was "in the works." Now, the planned wedding might not come to fruition as the breakup rumors have started.

