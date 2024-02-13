"Don't be the next sucker" - Cam'ron takes dig at Larsa Pippen's loyalty following alleged breakup with Marcus Jordan

The relationship between reality TV star Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has been the subject of many discussions. As such, it is only natural that their rumored breakup becomes a hot topic. Among the people talking about it are rappers Cam'ron and Ma-E on their show, "It Is What It Is," along with co-host Treasure Wilson.

Rumors that Larsa and Marcus have split up started after people noticed that both individuals had erased photos featuring each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

Treasure Wilson and Ma-E shared their opinion on the reality TV star. After his co-hosts gave their two cents, Cam'ron seemed to warn other people who would consider getting into a relationship with Larsa.

"I only got five words to say, man," Cam'ron said. "Don't be the next sucker, cause [Larsa] will find another one. You young n****s, she's preying on y'all. Don't be the next sucker."

Cam'ron reiterated his point while counting the words on his fingers for emphasis. Meanwhile, his co-host, Ma-E, laughed and said he needed that quote on his hoodie.

Neither Larsa Pippen nor Marcus Jordan have made an official statement about their alleged breakup, but sources have reportedly confirmed that the two have split up.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were confirmed to be dating a little over a year ago

After Larsa Pippen filed for divorce from Scottie Pippen in 2018, she was briefly linked to Tristan Thompson and Malik Beasley. However, her relationship with Marcus Jordan caught the public's attention.

Rumors that the two were seeing each other began circulating early in September 2022 after they were spotted having lunch in Miami. The two were pictured together in New York at the Rolling Loud music festival a few weeks later.

In October of that year, Larsa dismissed the rumors that the two were romantically involved by saying they were only friends. Afterward, the two were again spotted at the "Real Housewives of Miami" Season 5 premiere.

Early in January 2023, they were seen kissing in Miami. Larsa did not confirm that their relationship was official until a few weeks later when she posted a photo with Marcus Jordan to her Instagram account. Since then, they have been heavily discussed due to the age gap between them and the prior connections that their families have with each other.

