“Choose wisely”: Larsa Pippen sends cryptic message as Marcus Jordan break up speculation catches fire

Rumors that NBA-adjacent couple Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have broken up have recently made rounds online. The speculations that the son of six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan and the ex-wife of his former teammate Scottie Pippen had broken up began after people noticed that Larsa had unfollowed Marcus on Instagram.

People also noticed that she purged her account of anything related to Marcus. Afterward, the speculations only grew stronger due to a series of cryptic Instagram stories regarding exes.

Larsa Pippen first posted a poll asking if an individual's friends should unfollow their ex. Later on, she posted another story that sounds like advice for choosing a partner:

"The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely."

Larsa Pippen's IG story

The sudden rumors that the two have broken up have caught many off guard. Before this rumor, the two constantly dropped hints that they were preparing to get married. At the moment, neither Larsa nor Marcus has said anything about this juncture in their relationship.

Taking a look at Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship timeline

Reports that Larsa and Marcus were dating first started in September 2022 after they were spotted dining together in Miami. This occurred less than a year after her divorce from Scottie Pippen was finalized. A few weeks later, the pair were once again spotted at a music festival in New York.

In October, a month after they were first spotted together, Larsa said that she did not have a romantic relationship with Marcus and stated that they were only friends.

However, in January 2023, sources confirmed that they were indeed dating after they were spotted kissing. Not long after, Larsa made their relationship "Instagram official" by posting a photo of the two of them together.

On February 14, 2023, about a month after going public with their relationship, they doubled down on it by spending Valentine's Day together and sharing the photos on Instagram.

Throughout 2023, their relationship appeared to grow stronger as they talked about it to the media. At one point, Larsa even said she would change her last name to Jordan if they got married. The two also launched a podcast together wherein they shared intimate details about their romance.

The relationship between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan has been quite controversial because there is a 16-year age gap between the two. As well as the fact that Larsa's ex-husband and Marcus' father were teammates and close friends.

In fact, Marcus' father, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, once appeared to disapprove of their relationship.

