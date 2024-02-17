Larsa Pippen flaunts sparkly diamond ring on her wedding finger during dinner outing with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen was spotted on a romantic date night with Marcus Jordan on Valentine's Day. Exclusive photos by Page Six captured Pippen wearing a remarkable diamond ring on her wedding finger. It featured a striking yellow center stone surrounded by double diamond halos and set on a pavé band.

The ring had made a bold statement during the couple's Magic City outing. It has further solidified rumors about the pair's relationship status and ignited speculation about a possible engagement.

Pippen paired her long, form-fitting white halter dress with a matching croc-embossed Balenciaga bag. Meanwhile, Jordan complemented her style with a casual all-black ensemble.

The Valentine's Day revelation comes after recent tumultuous events in Pippen and Jordan's relationship, including a reported split just days prior.

A representative for Pippen declined to confirm or deny Page Six's request regarding the couple's engagement.

Marcus Jordan and fans react to Larsa Pippen's latest post

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship came under the microscope after their interactions on social media. The couple even started re-following each other on Instagram shortly after their reported split.

The high-profile nature of their relationship, coupled with Pippen's previous expressions of interest in getting engaged to Jordan, has attracted significant public interest and speculation about the future of their romance.

Pippen had recently uploaded a picture of her posing on Instagram and captioned it:

Your limitation—it’s only your imagination

Jordan instantly reacted to the Instagram post in the comments section.

Aside from Jordan, many fans and followers also reacted to Pippen's photo.

"She trying hard to get back to the Jordan empire," one fan named "ajisamazing" remarked.

Soon after the post, more comments surfaced in the comments section.

