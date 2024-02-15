RHOM’s Adriana de Moura playfully teases dating Marcus Jordan if he’s single

Besides being known as the son of an NBA legend, Marcus Jordan also found himself in the limelight for being in a relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. However, following the reported breakup of the two, "Real Housewives of Miami" star Adriana de Moura made an interesting comment about being open to dating Michael Jordan's son.

Originally, de Moura made her appearance on the famous Bravo show in 2011 for Season 5. With Marcus Jordan reportedly being single now, Adriana de Moura made it known that she finds him attractive and isn't ruling out the possibility of getting together with him.

"Maybe I manifested it," de Moura said on Wednesday's episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.' "He's free now, right? Why not? He's hot."

In the interview, de Moura was with fellow "RHOM" co-star Julia Lemigova when she made her eyebrow-raising comment. Unlike de Moura, Lemigova was aware of the possible implications when discussing dating an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend of someone you know from work.

Be that as it may, Adriana de Moura didn't hold back as she kept on going, shooting her shot with Marcus Jordan, now that he is coming off more than one year of dating Larsa Pippen.

Insider talks about the alleged breakup of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

Despite all the controversy and criticisms that Michael Jordan's son and Larsa Pippen received for their relationship, they continued to go on out of their love for each other. They did not pay much attention to what others had to say.

However, now that they have reportedly called it quits, an insider talked with People's Esther Kang and Dave Quinn that their alleged breakup was unexpected:

"They were just with friends last Thursday or Friday, and no one saw any issues, and they were happy. They'll probably get back together. It's relationship stuff. But apparently, it came out of nowhere, so when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine. This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth."

Before their relationship allegedly ended, there weren't any clear signs of animosity or tension between them. The ex-couple have also unfollowed each other on their socials, with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife even posting a quote on her Instagram story as an apparent shot at Marcus Jordan.

The quote talks about how being careful with the significant other one brings into their personal life, as that person will be entangled in many facets of everyday living. Interestingly, neither party has made any public comments addressing the matter as they choose to mind their own business about it.

Be that as it may, the insider felt optimistic about the two getting back together once they settled on the relationship's fallout.