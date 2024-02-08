The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 episode 15: Recap and more details explored 

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 episode 15, titled Get Me Off This Gondola aired on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET on Bravo. The episode featured the ongoing feud between cast mates Lisa and Kiki while Adriana fulfilled her musical ambitions by delivering a performance at the Mexico City Pride.

The episode also featured a tumultuous time for Guerdy as the Gondola ride proved to be too much exertion for her. In a surprising turn of events, the Bravo star was hauled off the boat and taken to an ambulance after she found herself to be sick and indisposed.

After making its television debut in 2011 on Bravo, The Real Housewives of Miami ran for three seasons. Thereafter, following a break, the popular Bravo show returned in late 2021. Season 4 followed the Miami gang, which was made up of a mix of rookies and OGs, as they dealt with fresh dramas, good times, and highs and lows in their personal lives.

What happened on The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 episode 15?

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Miami caught up the Housewives mid-Gondola ride, right as they were getting close to the Island of the Dolls. They stopped at the island, much to their dismay.

Marysol and Adriana had to use the restroom, as much as it terrified them, as they were unsure of the conditions of the restroom. Lisa and Larsa were beginning to feel bold enough to go to the island as well.

Some of the women mentioned that Julia would have chosen the island as her destination wrongly. As Julia had mentioned in the previous episode, she had already been reminded of her young son's death during the church visit. So for her, the hundreds of dolls on the island served as enough of an agonizing reminder.

As the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Miami progressed further, Adriana talked to a local guide, who informed her that a lot of people visited the island to practice witchcraft. Additionally, he clarified that a few of the dolls had odd behaviors, including one that appeared to salivate and others with bizarre noises and changing eye colors.

According to Julia, it appeared as though a friend of hers and the dubious editors had added Marysol's head over the toy, as per Vulture. As soon as every woman was back on board, the gondola swiftly circled.

RHOM star Alexia took it in stride when the girls started making fun of her for organizing her vacation. Sadly, Guerdy started feeling queasy, so it wasn't all fun and games. When they returned from the island, her already terrible mood just grew worse.

Soon Guerdy was sitting on a bench close to the production. At first, Nicole recommended that Guerdy grab a drink. But Guerdy was throwing up again in no time. Immediately, the situation deteriorated. Ten minutes later, Guerdy was rolled onto a stretcher and put into the back of an ambulance.

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Miami also consisted of Adriana getting her cosmetics done for her musical performance. With the largest Pride performance in Latin America taking place in Mexico City, she was experiencing pressure on top of enthusiasm. She likened the figures to those of Rihanna or Beyoncé, according to Vulture.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 8 PM ET.

