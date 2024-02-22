Real Housewives of Miami season 6 episode 17 recap: Finale drama explored

Real Housewives of Miami season 6 premiered in November 2023, and since then 17 episodes, alongside the finale of the reality TV series, have been released.

Part of the Real Housewives franchise, Real Housewives of Miami season 6 introduced Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, and Julia Lemigova as well as Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth, and Adriana de Moura as main cast members of the new season.

The finale episode, titled Havana Nights, was released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, exclusively on Bravo TV. Episode 17 synopsis reads:

"Alexia moves into her new apartment; Guerdy shaves her head in preparation for chemotherapy; Adriana hosts a release party for her new song with Emilio Estefan; Larsa and Guerdy's ongoing feud explodes and forces Russell to step in and speak up."

The Bravo TV show revolves around the personal and professional lives of wealthy women living in Miami, Florida.

Real Housewives of Miami season 6 finale: Shocking revelations, heartfelt conversations, and more

Real Housewives of Miami season 6 finale was full of heartfelt conversations, shocking revelations, and dramatic surprises. In episode 17, Lisa Hochstein opened up about her family, upbringing, and childhood after she visited her home in Star Island.

Throughout season 6, viewers have seen Lisa struggling after the divorce with her long-term partner Dr. Lenny Hochstein. During the party arranged for Adriana, Lisa invited her mom, Jean, and her aunt.

In a confessional interview, she explained that previously Jean felt "uncomfortable because of Lenny's attitude" which is why Jean was hesitant to meet her daughter too often.

The Real Housewives of Miami star revealed her relationship problems and how they affected her mom as well. Lisa explained what kind of hardships Jean had to go through when she was young:

"My mom grew up very poor in a place in Jamaica called Seaford Town, and then they eventually all moved to Canada. "

Meanwhile, Marysol Patton couldn't attend the Adriana de Moura's song release party, though she did inform her friend Adriana via a FaceTime call that she won't be able to make it. Marysol was in Europe for a vow renewal ceremony with her husband Steve McNamara.

"I'm sorry I can't be there, but I kind of planned all this a long time ago... in four days we're gonna be in Scotland and were gonna renew our vows," Marysol said.

Another Real Housewives of Miami cast member Alexia Nepola disclosed an update regarding her new apartment. In episode 11, viewers saw Alexia and her son Frankie hunting for a potential new home. In the finale episode, Alexia made an exciting revelation that she has selected a new home for herself and is ready to move in.

Back in May 2023, Guerdy Abraira had announced that she is battling breast cancer via her official Instagram account. In the finale episode, Guerdy decided to shave off her hair, and her husband Russell was by her side throughout the process.

During a confessional interview, Guerdy revealed she is thankful for her supportive partner and got emotional:

"I've had no control throughout this entire cancer journey and with chemo[therapy], hair loss is one of the main side effects. If that's the only thing I can control, I will, because that hair is gonna fall off on my terms."

The episode wrapped up with Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend revealing their intentions of marrying each other in the near future. Larsa's boyfriend Marcus gets her a promise ring to take their relationship to the next step.

The upcoming reunion episodes part one and part two will air on February 28, 2024, and February 29, 2024, respectively on Bravo TV.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE