Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 episode 13: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 episode 13 is set to release on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The upcoming episode 13, Miami in Mexico, will focus on the dramatic turn of events during the girl's trip to Mexico City.

As a part of the Real Housewives franchise, Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) is a well-renowned reality TV show that gives viewers insights into the personal and professional lives of wealthy women living in Miami, Florida.

The season 6 housewives include Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, and Julia Lemigova, along with their friends Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura is also featured on the show.

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 episode 13 will revolve around celebrating Pride and Julia's birthday on the ladies' trip.

What to expect from Real Housewives of Miami season 6 episode 13?

Fans of the show are already looking forward to this new episode filled with fun and excitement. Before season 6, the housewives went on many vacations together; this time, they were going to Mexico City. Real Housewives of Miami season 6 episode 13 synopsis reads as follows:

"The ladies arrive in Mexico City, but Larsa and Alexia start the trip off on the wrong foot; Guerdy discovers someone has been speaking poorly about her to the press; a sexual and provocative dinner experience brings some truths to light."

Even though there is not much information available regarding the plotline of episode 13, the official teaser posted by Bravotv on their social media gives viewers a glimpse into the much-awaited episode.

The teaser for Real Housewives of Miami Season 6, Episode 13, shows the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Mexico, the Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral, echoing with the chorus of Hail Marys in Latin.

Fans were able to find out more details about this week's new episode through the official Instagram accounts of cast members. All housewives, including Larsa, Alexia, and Adriana, shared pictures and videos of their time in Mexico City on their Instagram stories. Larsa posted a picture on Instagram about taking a ride to the rainforest.

Alexia posted pictures and videos of the Mexican Pride celebration, where she wore a pink jumpsuit. Adriana and her fellow cast members shared videos of each other on their social media platforms for another celebration of Día de los Muertos, Mexico's Day of the Dead.

What happened in season 6 episode 12?

In the previous episode, Guredy Abraira revealed she isn't ready for a third surgery to treat her cancer. On the other hand, Julia and Keke prepared for Swim Week. The same day, after Julia and Alexa hung out, Alexia decided to plan a trip to Mexico City. Real Housewives of Miami season 6 episode 12, titled Sink or Swim, was released on January 17, 2024.

The next episode will surprise viewers with unexpected revelations, rising tensions between the six castmates, and shifts in their relationship dynamics. Fans eagerly wait for the upcoming episode, hoping to see guest appearances on the Mexico City trip.

Meanwhile, viewers can stream all previous episodes available on Peacock TV and other platforms such as Fubo TV, Hulu, and Sling TV. Each new episode of the Real Housewives of Miami season 6 will air on Bravotv every Wednesday at 9 pm.