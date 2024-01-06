Real Housewives of Miami season 6 episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 9 PM ET on Bravo. Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Episode 11 is titled Invite Only and will pick up from where the tenth episode left off. The show will exclusively air on Bravo and the episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock. Additionally, the show is also available on other direct TV platforms such as Fubo TV and Sling TV.

The popular Bravo series, Real Housewives of Miami focuses on the personal and professional lives of several wealthy housewives from Miami, Florida.

Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen are among the cast members of the show. Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth also feature as the housewives' friends.

Lisa was upset with the other ladies in the previous episode since they didn't think she could make a good mother. Ana Quincoces was challenged by Alexia and Marysol, who claimed that Nicole had set them up. Guerdy was seen receiving cancer treatment through surgery in the latest episode, her cancer diagnosis having been made public in the second episode of the show.

What to expect from Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Episode 11?

Invite Only is the title of the eleventh episode of Real Housewives of Miami Season 6. Ana Quincoces, a former housewife, is expected to join the other Bravo ladies in the next episode, bringing additional drama and flair to the program.

There's not much information available as of this writing about the upcoming eleventh episode of Real Housewives of Miami Season 6. We may infer from the episode's title that it will be a very exciting affair replete with difficult situations and intense disputes between the show's cast members.

Hopefully, in the days to come, additional information about the upcoming episode of the show will be made available by Bravo.

What happened in Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Episode 10?

In the tenth episode of Real Housewives of Miami Season 6, Nicole was confused after Alexia and Marysol rushed out. Kiki clarified that on the Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast, Ana and her daughter had made some disparaging remarks about the two Cubanas.

Nicole eventually apologized, but she didn't have time to spend forty-five minutes of her day sitting there and listening to some nonsense. Julia, meanwhile, hurried outside to persuade Marysol and Alexia to stay.

Julia had a suspicion as to why Ana was present there; she assumed Adriana was bringing Ana to criticize Alexia for having to move out—a rumor that Julia knew for sure. But Alexia refused to stay, believing it to be a setup.

Not long afterward, Guerdy and her sister-in-law, Jill, showed up, closely followed by Lisa and Larsa. Lisa arrived in her housekeeper's vehicle after receiving criticism from the girls for using Lenny's vehicle.

Guerdy assumed Lisa was merely making a point, but it was an indelicate one since she was unintentionally mocking her housekeeper's vehicle. But after the actors were assembled, Marysol gave a reason for their departure.

They were urged to stay by everyone, but they declined. Marysol was relieved that Alexia was finally siding with her on something, even though she thought Adriana, Nicole, and Ana had conspired against her. Larsa questioned the cameras about their escape route.

Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 9 PM ET on Bravo.