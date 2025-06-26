"I didn't have this perfect childhood": Lisa opens up about her father’s passing on The Real Housewives of Miami

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7, episode 3 aired on June 25, 2025, continuing the drama between the cast members as they navigated personal challenges and group tensions. While much of the episode focused on feuds and celebrations, one emotional moment came from Lisa Hochstein, who shared that she had traveled to Canada after her father passed away.

Lisa opened up to Alexia during a phone call and later reflected on her feelings in a confessional.

“I didn’t have this perfect childhood. I think he tried his best, but I just didn’t take it like that. And look, he was an alcoholic,” Lisa said.

She also admitted that she wished she had more time with him and expressed regret about not being able to say goodbye. The rest of the episode featured Marysol’s surprise courthouse wedding to Steve, growing tension between Julia and Adriana, and an argument between Julia and Guerdy that escalated at the wedding celebration.

Trending

Meanwhile, Larsa shared details about her trip to Milan and raised concerns about Lisa’s boyfriend, Jody.

Lisa reflects on her father’s death while others celebrate Marysol’s wedding in The Real Housewives of Miami

While most of the group gathered for Marysol and Steve’s surprise wedding party, Lisa was in Canada preparing for her father’s funeral. She explained to Alexia during a call that her father had already been unconscious when she arrived, so she didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.

“He was unconscious, so I didn’t get to have a moment with him,” Lisa said.

In a conversation with her boyfriend Jody, Lisa shared that she wanted to speak at the funeral in The Real Housewives of Miami. She explained that although her brother was going to speak at the funeral, she felt she should say something as well. In her confessional, Lisa opened up about her complicated relationship with her father.

“The fact that he tried and I didn’t let him in, in time, is really heartbreaking. Because when I was ready, it was too late,” she said.

Elsewhere, Marysol legally married Steve at a courthouse, riding there on his motorcycle. She wore a short white dress and a bracelet that once belonged to her late mother, Elsa.

Marysol mentioned that both she and Steve were nervous, partly because there was a lot of money involved between them. She later shared that Steve was the greatest thing that had ever happened to her and that she was the happiest she had ever been in her life.

Julia and Guerdy’s cruise argument leads to a drink being thrown in The Real Housewives of Miami

At Marysol’s wedding celebration, tension between Julia and Guerdy turned into a heated argument. Guerdy claimed Julia had asked her to join the cruise after Martina couldn’t attend, saying she needed emotional support. However, Julia insisted that Guerdy offered to go and later made the trip about herself in The Real Housewives of Miami.

“Connections she would make there. Pictures she would take there. And never once asked me, ‘Julia, how are you doing? And how is Martina doing’? Never once,” Julia said.

As they confronted each other, Guerdy questioned Julia’s drinking and said she was yelling like a “hyena.” Julia responded that she was a hyena and she was "proud to be!” The exchange escalated when Julia threw her drink at Guerdy and accused her of lying.

Julia shouted that Martina had a biopsy, and she told the news over the phone and called her a "liar.” The rest of the group looked on as the former friends continued to argue.

The Real Housewives of Miami episodes are available to stream on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More