What led to the split between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan on The Real Housewives of Miami? Details explored 

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 premiere aired on June 11, 2025. It showcased Larsa Pippen talking about her breakup with Marcus Jordan. In a chat with her mother, Larsa became emotional as she explained how the relationship had affected her and her family.

She said her kids told her to stop going back and forth with Marcus and “just get off the ride.” That made her realise the relationship was no longer healthy. Larsa said the main reasons for the split were "red flags from the start," different lifestyles, and the stress of going through the breakup in public.

She also told her mother that she didn’t want to talk about it because she found it very embarrassing. Larsa had confirmed the breakup in July 2024, but season 7 showed how she was still dealing with the emotional impact. Fans saw her explain what happened and how it affected those close to her.

Trending

“I shouldn’t have believed him then” — Larsa reflects on early signs in the relationship in The Real Housewives of Miami

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa told Alexia Nepola in the episode that even in the early days of their relationship, there were signs she ignored.

“When we were first dating, paparazzi caught a girl going to his house… now that I look back at all this stuff, I’m like, ‘I shouldn’t have believed him then,’” she shared.

This moment revealed Larsa’s regret over overlooking red flags. She shared that she initially had strong feelings for Marcus but later saw changes that made her question the relationship.

“We went from really being in love—getting along—to me seeing a side of him that didn’t align with who I am as a person,” she added.

She also brought up his partying habits as a concern. Larsa noted that Marcus preferred staying out late, sometimes being the “very last person in the club,” which didn’t fit with her values. These differences started to create distance between them.

“I fought everyone to be with this guy” — The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa on family pressure and public fallout

Larsa explained that her relationship with Marcus also created tension in her personal and family life in The Real Housewives of Miami.

“I fought everyone to be with this guy and then it was not a good situation for me and my family. So, I had to remove myself from it,” she explained.

Larsa shared that there was also tension involving Marcus' father, Michael Jordan, and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. She said the attention from the public, family pressure, and trying to manage both sides made things harder for her.

She started to question how much she had supported the relationship, especially in public. As her feelings grew stronger, it became harder to admit that things weren’t working. Larsa said the stress on her family, especially her children, made her think seriously about her choices.

In the end, she felt that walking away was the only way to feel at peace. She also told her mother that going through the breakup in front of everyone felt embarrassing and was something she didn’t want to talk about.

“I don’t want to, like, have to address it. It’s so embarrassing,” she shared.

By the end of the episode, it was clear that Larsa walked away from the relationship to protect her peace and focus on her children.

Watch the latest episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami currently streaming on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More