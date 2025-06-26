"I won’t stop" — The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol jokes about more weddings with husband Steve 

The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton opened up about her multiple wedding ceremonies with husband Steve McNamara during the June 19 episode of the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen podcast.

Patton, has tied the knot with McNamara three times — in Tulum, Mexico in April 2021, at Ardgowan Castle in Glasgow, Scotland in July 2023, and legally at the Coral Gables Courthouse in Florida in September 2024. Reflecting on the ceremonies, she made it clear she’s not done celebrating.

“I won’t stop. There should be four, five, and six. Multiple moments… because I love a celebration and a theme,” she shared.

Patton added that she hadn’t planned all three weddings from the start. They just happened one at a time. Each wedding had a unique setting and meaning, and while she does have a favourite, she cherishes them all. Her comments come as fans continue to reflect on her journey with Steve, a relationship that began with a casual meeting in 2019 and turned into a shared life full of special events and ceremonies.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol shares Scotland was her favourite wedding location

During the podcast, The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton didn’t hesitate when asked about her favourite of the three ceremonies. She mentioned it was Scotland,

“Yeah. It was the castle. The whole vibe. Yeah. Who doesn't want to get married in a castle?” she further added.

The Real Housewives of Miami stars Marysol and Steve held their second ceremony at Ardgowan Castle in Glasgow, which she described as a memorable experience filled with a rustic atmosphere.

She also shared details about the other two weddings. “I got married in a cenote in Tulum,” she said, describing the first ceremony as “really groovy.” For the third wedding, she arrived at the Florida courthouse on a Harley. Though each had its own charm, the Scotland event stood out.

When Andy Cohen asked if she had planned all three, she clarified, “I didn’t know I was going to have three.” Each happened in its own time and added to her growing list of themed celebrations. She acknowledged that more could be on the way, again mentioning her love for “a celebration and a theme.”

Why did the couple choose to legally marry in Florida?

While the couple’s first two weddings were meaningful, Marysol explained they decided to get legally married in Florida for practical reasons. Speaking to People magazine in November 2024, The Real Housewives of Miami star shared that they wanted to make sure they could take care of each other in the future.

“I need you to make decisions, to be my health surrogate. I need you to access my funds and vice versa so we can take care of each other in the long run,” she said.

The decision came after personal losses and a growing awareness about life’s uncertainties.

“We all are going to get older. We're all going to have to face mortality. I've lost a lot of friends in the last year. I've lost my parents. I'm living with an amazing man, and we've been married everywhere in the world except for Florida where it's legal.” she said at an event in California.

Marysol and Steve first met at a pool party in 2019 hosted by one of her high school friends. They began dating shortly after and eventually had their first ceremony in a traditional Mayan style, led by a shaman in Tulum. Her mother had once predicted she would get married multiple times — something Patton now says is coming true, all with the same partner.

The Real Housewives of Miami episodes are available to stream on Bravo.

