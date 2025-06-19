The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episode 2 recap: Alexia gets emotional over Todd, while Guerdy visits her plastic surgeon

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 aired a new episode on June 18, 2025. Titled Miami Takes Milan, the segment saw the ladies reflect on their interpersonal relationships and other life circumstances. Alexia struggled to process Todd's decision to file for divorce and became emotional as she contemplated it. Meanwhile, Guerdy visited her plastic surgeon to discuss breast reconstructive surgery.

The episode also featured an awkward moment between Larsa and Lisa after they found themselves seated in the same vehicle while attending Milan Fashion Week. However, as the episode progressed, the situation escalated, with both women continuing to attack each other. Upon returning from Milan, Larsa raised concerns about Jody's alleged "A/C" use.

Elsewhere, Alexia realized that Todd had been trying to control the narrative and present himself in a positive light. Consequently, she decided to let him proceed with the divorce.

The official synopsis for episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 reads:

"Lisa walks Milan Fashion week, but finds herself in uncomfortably close quarters with Larsa; Guerdy considers reconstructive surgery for her post-cancer body."

What happened in episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7?

The episode began with Julia complaining to Alexia about the "cold text message" she received from Guerdy after sharing the news of adopting two boys. Julia then remembered a cruise she took with Guerdy, who agreed to join the party after Julia's wife, Martina, had to withdraw due to a health concern, mentioning that Guerdy used the trip for "her PR."

The Real Housewives of Miami star continued her complaints, stating that Guerdy accused her of not looking after her dinner reservations. Soon after, Alexia opened up about being in an "emotional limbo." She hoped Todd would not proceed with the divorce. However, she knew the "ball's in his court" and stated that his decision would reflect his "true colors."

Meanwhile, Lisa was excited about walking in Milan Fashion Week for designer Phillip Plein. However, she was also worried about her father's health and preoccupied with thoughts about her feud with Larsa, who would also be in Milan since her son, Preston, was walking in the same show.

Larsa and Lisa found themselves in a predicament when they ended up on the same flight, but they managed the situation by not speaking to each other. However, matters escalated when they realized they had to take the same car. Larsa said she was not going to discuss their ongoing argument because she wanted her son to have his moment.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the situation to go south, as Larsa and Lisa began to rehash their dispute.

"Be friends with Marcus [Larsa's ex]. You chose him," Larsa said.

When Lisa's partner, Jody, argued that he could not stop seeing his friends, Larsa asked him to "kiss Marcus Jordan's a**," claiming he was using Jody as a pawn to reach her. She then labeled Jody a "psycho" for not siding with her. When Lisa informed Larsa that her father was in the ICU, Larsa criticized Lisa for coming to Milan.

"If your dad has a week to live, like he just said, you shouldn’t be here," Larsa added.

Elsewhere, Marysol and Steve enjoyed a date night at home. While discussing The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia's situation, Marysol expressed that she did not want her to get back with Todd. Speaking to the cameras, she explained that Todd was not the right man for Alexia because he constantly picked on her and made her feel small.

Later in The Real Housewives of Miami episode, when Alexia met with some of the ladies and her friend Jonny, she mentioned that she was still in love with Todd. However, she also felt that he was "playing" her.

Alexia revealed that she offered to leave The Real Housewives of Miami while they worked on their marriage, saying that Todd and her family were more important. But, for Todd, it was already "too late." Reacting to the whole situation, Marysol said:

"This is a grandiose set-up. He is soothing and calming my best friend because we’re filming a show. And he wants to come out in the best light."

Real Housewives of Miami Cast Visits the Empire State Building (Image via Getty)

Alexia soon realized Todd wanted to "control the narrative," which made her feel as if she had been in a marriage "with the enemy." She ultimately decided to let Todd proceed with the divorce, calling him a "coward."

Later, a segment from The Real Housewives of Miami episode revealed that the tension between Larsa, Lisa, and Jody escalated off-camera. A week later, Larsa told her co-stars about everything that happened in Milan.

Larsa showed them a picture of Jody, which raised some eyebrows as they wondered if Jody had been into "A/C" (drugs).

The Real Housewives of Miami episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

