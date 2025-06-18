1000-lb Sisters season 8: Potential release date and more

1000-lb Sisters concluded season 7 on June 10, 2025. The finale documented Tammy's skin-removal surgery and Amy's engagement to boyfriend Brian Lovvorn. The season also revolved around the Slaton sisters' personal challenges, interpersonal dynamics, and the emotional and physical obstacles they overcame to lead healthier lives.

Now that season 7 has concluded, fans of the TLC show are eager to know if there will be another season. There are speculations about the show ending now that Tammy has achieved her weight goals. However, the network is yet to make an official announcement about the show's renewal or cancellation.

1000-lb Sisters has the potential to return for season 8 and continue documenting the lives of the Slaton sisters and their family members. However, netizens will have to wait for TLC to make an official announcement. If the show is renewed for another season, the potential release date, based on its previous releases, would be toward the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

1000-lb Sisters season 8 potential cast and more details explored

There has been no news about the filming of season 8 of 1000-lb Sisters as of mid-June. However, after season 7 ended with both Tammy and Amy touching personal milestones, fans are eager for more updates.

Official announcements about the cast or a new season typically come after a season concludes. Since season 7 ended on June 10, fans can expect to hear some news, whether it is about the series' renewal or cancellation, soon.

Despite the lack of official news, the show's popularity and the storylines surrounding Tammy and Amy hint at the possibility of the show's renewal.

In season 7 of 1000-lb Sisters, viewers saw Tammy undergo skin-removal surgery and step into a new phase of her life. Meanwhile, Amy faced personal hurdles, as she clashed with her family members, who refused to attend her wedding ceremony.

Although the show ended there, netizens were left wondering about the future of the Slaton sisters. Tammy's life after her surgeries, especially with her partner, Andrea, is a major topic of discussion among fans.

Similarly, Amy's story, which ended on a cliffhanger as she argued with Tammy about her siblings not wanting to attend her wedding because of its haunted venue, left viewers intrigued about the future of her romantic life. Consequently, fans of the TLC series believe there is plenty of story left to tell.

However, since there have not been any announcements, viewers can only keep an eye on TLC's official social media platforms for updates about the future of the series.

If the show gets reprised, season 8 could likely premiere in late 2025 or early 2026. Season 5 debuted in December 2023, season 6 in October 2024, and season 7 in April 2025. Based on this release pattern, fans can expect a new season to debut between November 2025 and February 2026. However, the actual premiere might vary depending on external factors.

Similarly, based on the show's pattern, if 1000-lb Sisters returns for season 8, the cast will likely include core members such as Tammy, Amy, Chris, Amanda, and Misty.

Brian and Andrea also have the potential to appear more frequently on the show, considering their romantic relationships with Amy and Tammy, respectively. Tammy and Andrea's storyline already saw significant progress during season 7, where Tammy introduced Andrea to her mother. She shared details about her relationship with Misty and Amanda, and they welcomed the news positively.

Meanwhile, Amy got engaged to Brian in season 7, which further documented her hunt for a haunted wedding venue. Season 8 is expected to feature Amy and Brian's wedding. However, viewers have to wait until TLC makes an official announcement.

1000-lb Sisters episodes can be streamed on Discovery+.

