I got emotional seeing 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy smile after her skin removal surgery

1000-lb Sisters season 7 aired episode 8 on June 10, 2025, in which Tammy successfully underwent her skin removal surgery. It was one of the significant milestones Tammy had reached in her life, having overcome various hurdles. Getting the skin removal surgery after losing over 500 pounds felt like a sweet conclusion to a difficult journey that she had faced alone.

It is not difficult to realize that Tammy has had a challenging experience to get to where she is today. From battling depression and food addiction to grieving personal losses, the 1000-lb Sisters star has been through various rough patches. However, she has never given up and always persevered, no matter the obstacles.

In the June 10 episode, when I saw Tammy look at her new self in the mirror and smile gently, I couldn't help but get emotional. It was a poignant moment that captured Tammy realizing she had finally achieved her goal. 1000-lb Sisters fans who have been part of her journey from the beginning understood the pain, grit, and relief behind that gentle smile.

The reason I felt emotional watching Tammy smile was because of how much confidence it instilled in her. The excess skin, which served as a constant reminder of her past self, was gone. The 1000-lb Sisters alum not only felt better about her new appearance but also viewed her identity from a different perspective.

With the successful surgery, Tammy began a new chapter in her life, both physically and emotionally, and she was aware of it. How she cherished her reflection in the mirror proved that she felt rejuvenated and overjoyed. In my opinion, it was a significant and emotional scene because it gave Tammy a sense of fulfillment, a worthy conclusion to what she had started years ago.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy deserves the happiness and satisfaction of a new appearance

Tammy's skin-removal surgery, which removed excess skin from her face, belly, and arms, was as important to her family members as it was to her and the 1000-lb Sisters viewers. They were not only concerned about how she looked, but also worried about the health risks the surgery may or may not pose.

While speaking to the 1000-lb Sisters cameras, Tammy's brother Chris confessed that he hoped for "the best" and was overjoyed that Tammy's "turkey gobler" and "three chins" were no longer a concern. The humor-laced statements might sound off-putting to many, but I knew his concern was genuine.

In another segment of the TLC show, the doctors explained the details of the surgery to Tammy, asking her to touch and feel the "big difference" with the excess skin removed from her arms. As she grazed the areas the doctors had operated on, she smiled, looking like a child with a candy in their hand.

Her happiness was intertwined with a sense of relief, not only from having a successful operation but also from entering a new phase of her life. For me, it was an incredibly emotional moment because it reminded me of the hardships she had endured to get to this point. It felt like a personal victory to watch the 1000-lb Sisters star rejoice in her achievement.

"Honestly, I hope Tammy sees a new person in that mirror. She's put all this work in to lose all this d*mn weight. So, it's time for her to feel good, too, about herself," Chris said.

As soon as the doctor took off the bandages, Tammy beamed with happiness. While speaking to the 1000-lb Sisters cameras for the first time after her surgery, she said:

"I feel so weird. I don't have my hanging b*** sack off my face. My bat wings are gone, too. And I look down, and there's nothing there but my lap now. It's gonna take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this."

Chris, in another one-on-one with the cameras, said that he knew Tammy was proud of her defined jawline. He added that by the time she fully recovered, her new name would be Barbie. It illustrates how significant and life-changing the surgery was for Tammy's family as well, as it allowed them to see and appreciate her in a new light.

The 1000-lb Sisters female cast member not only let go of the excess skin but also embraced a new identity, one she had always desired. Moreover, it boosted her confidence, as she expressed excitement about revealing her new appearance to her partner, Andrea.

It was heartwarming to hear Tammy laugh when her phone’s face recognition feature failed to recognize her. She not only felt confident in herself but also seemed more at peace. I absolutely loved watching the 1000-lb Sisters cast member smile and embark on a new journey.

1000-lb Sisters episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

