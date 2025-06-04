1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 7 recap: Tammy gets her skin removal surgery while Amy attends her court hearing

1000-lb Sisters season 7 returned with a new episode on June 3, 2025. Titled I'm Going to Police-Fully Duck Out, the segment saw Tammy get her skin removal surgery. It was as difficult a moment for the entire family as it was for Tammy, who asked her sister, Amanda, to pray for her before she went under the knife.

While Tammy underwent surgery, Amanda got into a heated argument with Amy for passing gas without excusing herself. The argument then turned into Amy breaking down in tears about her wedding and how no one wanted to attend it. Chris tried to explain that the hospital was not the place for the discussion, but to no avail.

Earlier in the episode, Amy and Brian visited the court for their final hearing, in which the judge accepted their plea for probation.

The official synopsis of episode 7 of 1000-lb Sisters season 7 reads:

"Amy faces the judge for the final time. Tammy addresses Amy about her weight gain. The family heads to Pittsburgh for Tammy's skin removal surgery but while Tammy goes under the knife, the siblings go head-to-head in the waiting room."

What happened in episode 7 of 1000-lb Sisters season 7?

One of the highlights of the 1000-lb Sisters episode featured Amy and her partner, Brian, visiting the court for their final hearing. While speaking to the cameras, Amy said that she hoped the court would accept their plea because she did not want to go to prison. The judge accepted the offer, allowing them to be on supervised probation under the Tennessee Correctional Services West.

"I'm like 100% relieved that we won't be going to jail. I'm on probation for two years, I gotta pay some fines, take a drug and alcohol assessment, and take some parenting classes," Amy reacted.

However, the 1000-lb Sisters star and Brian were banned for life from coming to the Tennessee Safari Park.

Later in the episode, when the entire family gathered for dinner, Amy revealed she would visit Dr. Smith in a couple of months for a consultation on her weight management. Hearing that, Tammy praised her sister, saying she was "really proud" of her and "glad" that she had decided to get back on track with her diet.

While speaking to the 1000-lb Sisters cameras, Tammy revealed that she weighed less than Amy, who weighed 250 pounds. Consequently, she was worried about how Amy felt. When she said she thought Amy was upset about being "bigger" than her, the latter was offended and criticized Tammy for "projecting" how she should feel.

In the next segment of the TLC show, Tammy visited plastic surgeon Dr. J. Peter Rubin to discuss her skin removal surgery. Dr. Rubin explained that he planned to work on her chin, neck, arms, and lower abdomen. He added that the surgery would take a minimum of seven hours.

While Tammy was delighted about getting the procedure, she feared it would put her in a position where she would be incapable of looking after herself.

"I guess I'm afraid of... being who I used to be. That big person dependent on everybody. So, even though I'm super excited about this surgery... I'm afraid that I will have to be taken care of for the rest of my life again," she said.

As the episode progressed, it featured the 1000-lb Sisters alum going into surgery. Dr. Rubin explained it would be a "complex" surgery with 12 people actively working on the case. Before Tammy went into the operating room, the doctor allowed the family some time with her.

Amanda got emotional, encouraging Tammy to be brave. She prayed with her, hoping the surgery went smoothly.

Soon after, Tammy went into surgery, while Chris, Amanda, and Amy waited in the waiting room. Chris called their mother and gave her a status update on Tammy's operation. In the meantime, Amanda got into an argument with Amy when the latter passed gas loudly without excusing herself.

Amy defended herself, saying she was "only human." Soon after, she informed Chris that as soon as Tammy regained consciousness, she would leave. Amy then got emotional about her family not wanting to attend her wedding. She criticized them, saying she would have compromised on her beliefs to support them, wondering why they could not do the same for her.

1000-lb Sisters episodes can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

