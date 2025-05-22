I absolutely hate how 1000-lb Sisters star Amy is playing the victim card

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton's life has taken quite a turn after her engagement to boyfriend Brian Lovvorn. The recent episodes of the TLC show have documented the life-altering moment Brian proposed to Amy inside a haunted house in Henderson, Kentucky. While Amy celebrated her engagement and merrily planned her wedding with Brian, the Slaton family remained concerned.

Ad

Amy's siblings had enough reasons to be concerned about the potential wedding and the situation Amy was putting herself into. They were worried Amy was rushing into a major decision and had not spent enough time with Brian to know if he was a genuine person who would not only look after her but also her two sons.

Moreover, it was Amy's adamant stance on wanting to marry Brian at the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky that made her family members question her seriousness regarding the whole thing. All they wanted was for Amy to slow down and decide after the court case she was involved in resolved itself.

Ad

Trending

However, Amy misunderstood their concern and broke down in tears whenever anyone spoke against her decisions. The 1000-lb Sisters star portrayed herself as the victim, who felt abandoned by her family members, assuming they were against her relationship with Brian. In my opinion, it is high time Amy listened to what her siblings had to say instead of blaming them for not supporting her.

I do not understand why Amy acts like she has been wronged when all her family has ever done is think about the well-being of her and her sons. This form of self-victimization illustrates how Amy avoids responsibility and is so deluded that she cannot grasp the reality of the situation. If she continues to consider herself a victim, she will only hurt herself by slowly drifting away from the real issues.

Ad

1000-lb Sisters star Amy has to realize that her family wants her to have a peaceful life with Brian

Ad

In the latest episode of 1000-lb Sisters, released on May 20, 2025, Amy was moved to tears when Tammy expressed her concerns regarding her rushed wedding with Brian. When Amy mentioned that their mother had refused to attend the wedding since it would be at an asylum, Tammy tried to explain why. She stated that it was not an appropriate location for a wedding celebration and would become a "mockery" of the bride and groom.

Ad

However, Amy, without understanding the point of the conversation, said:

"So nobody wants me with him?"

Tammy immediately stated, "No, that's not it," but Amy refused to understand. The 1000-lb Sisters alum assumed her family was against the relationship and began crying. Tammy then explained that everyone wanted her to be with Brian, but they also wanted her to take her time. Even then, Amy failed to grasp the crux of the argument and cried, thinking she was being wronged by everyone else.

Ad

"My family hates me. That's all it amounts to," she said.

Ad

It is surprising how Amy has consistently refused to read between the lines and realize where her family members are coming from. Instead of portraying herself as the victim and crying, it would benefit her to have a proper discussion with them to get to the root of it all.

In the same episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy sat with Amanda and told her about her wedding plans. When Amanda learned that the wedding venue was a closed-down sanatorium reputed for being one of the most haunted places in the country, she refused to attend.

Ad

She further mentioned that Brittany and Chris would not come either, primarily because it would clash with their religious beliefs to attend a wedding at a potentially haunted place. Amy, after hearing that, said it was unfair that nobody wanted to be present at her wedding. Amanda explained that it was unjust of Amy to expect others to compromise on their beliefs for one person's event.

Even in this situation, Amy saw herself as the victim, who was being treated unfairly. What she refused to realize was that it was wrong of her to expect someone to sacrifice their beliefs to attend a wedding held at an extremely unorthodox location.

Ad

By expecting her family members to be present in her marriage, despite their concerns and conflicts, Amy showed how selfish she could be. The 1000-lb Sisters star was far from being a victim. Instead, she wanted everything to revolve around her and her desires. While speaking to the cameras, an emotional Amy said:

"Here they are ruining my life again. My family ain't gonna support me through s**t."

Ad

Ad

The 1000-lb Sisters cast member needs to realize that support and respect are earned. It is surprising how she expects everyone to abide by everything she wants while disregarding their concerns and wishes.

At the same time, Misty, Chris, and Tammy wanted Amy to focus on her court hearing instead of planning her wedding, not because they were against her relationship, but because that was the right thing to do if she wanted to avoid prison time. However, Amy failed to see the care behind their resistance and broke down in tears, assuming she was being mistreated by everyone.

Ad

I firmly believe Amy should stop playing the victim card and realize the seriousness of her situation and the ludicrousness of a sanatorium wedding.

1000-lb Sisters is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More