I can't help but feel bad for 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy sometimes

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has always been a topic of discussion among fans of the TLC show. However, she is remembered for all the wrong reasons. From her erratic behavior to her feisty temperament, Tammy has faced backlash for her attitude toward her family members. While I understand why her demeanor might come across as off-putting, I wish people understood the underlying factors.

I refuse to believe that her controversial reactions and comments stem from nothing. Rather than being a reflection of who she was, I think they said more about what Tammy had been through. The 1000-lb Sisters star has battled trauma, depression, and physical pain, and continues to do so. It is an ongoing challenge for the cast member.

It takes immense courage and willpower to face each day knowing it will be difficult. For Tammy, this has been her reality for years. I can only imagine the mental pressure on her and the pain and loneliness she must feel. Although her behavior is rough, I cannot help but feel bad for Tammy because I sympathize and understand where they comes from.

I believe the bitterness in her behavior comes from the years of pain and suffering she has had to endure. While others might criticize her, I wish they saw what went on behind the facade. From battling food addiction, depression, her husband's death, weight issues, and a lack of mobility, Tammy had experienced a lot in life.

The 1000-lb Sisters star had lost over 500 pounds and regained her mobility and freedom of life. However, one cannot forget that it would not be as easy for the cast member to be in a better place, mentally, due to the trauma that was latched onto her. Tammy had yet to let go of her past experiences.

Thus, to me, Tammy's journey is overwhelming to watch, because despite her behavior, I cannot help but feel bad for the TLC star, who is a prisoner of her own mind and a hostage of her past.

1000-lb Sisters alum Tammy Slaton's journey is more complex than it appears

In one episode of 1000-lb Sisters season 7, Tammy revealed that she was in a relationship with a woman named Andrea. However, her family was unaware of her situation. Tammy hesitated to disclose the news to her family, especially her mother, worried that a same-sex relationship might rub them the wrong way.

"I have been seeing someone for the past couple months, and it's going pretty well. I think I want to approach this relationship differently than I have in the past. So, I haven't told my family 'cause my family gonna have something to say about it," she said.

However, to her surprise, her siblings supported her relationship. Tammy, who had lost her husband Caleb Willingham in June 2023, was lonely. One can only imagine what she had to go through without a partner by her side. I believe that with her daily struggles, Tammy needed a support system, someone who would be with her every step of the way.

The 1000-lb Sisters star also struggled with her own identity, scared she could not show who she was to her family.

Although her siblings helped her as much as they could, they could never compensate for a partner. I strongly believe that much of Tammy's frustration stemmed from her loneliness. Her frequent outbursts and explosive behavior resulted from an underlying emotional emptiness. I often felt bad for the 1000-lb Sisters cast member because of that, and rejoiced when she found Andrea.

Tammy also faced backlash for her habit of vaping, as many netizens opined that it was detrimental to her weight-loss journey, and rightfully so. Vaping was harmful to Tammy. While I do not condone the activity or justify Tammy's addiction, I understand why it was difficult for her to break the cycle.

In one of the episodes of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy stated that she smoked nicotine only when she felt "frustrated." I can only sympathize with Tammy, watching her struggle to break away from a potentially fatal habit. It was saddening to see her jump from one addiction to another and then not be able to end the chain.

First, she depended on food to cope with her depression, and then she resorted to nicotine when food stopped being an option. While I understand why it might upset those who hope for her complete recovery, one must also notice why Tammy struggles in the first place.

To me, even Tammy’s snide remarks toward her family seemed like a way of coping with life’s hardships. I sympathize with her rather than judge her actions. At the same time, I’m happy to see her reaching her goals—like zip-lining, swimming, and making new friends. As she keeps working to overcome challenges, I hope she finds emotional happiness along with her physical progress.

1000-lb Sisters is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

